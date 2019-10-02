Zion & Zion Study Reveals Reasons Why College Students Withdraw from Courses

50% of students receiving a poor grade in a boring class say they are likely to drop the course, but only 24% of students getting a good grade in a boring class are likely to do so.

45% of students getting a poor grade in an elective class are likely to drop the course, compared to 25% of students getting a poor grade in a required course.

Students with an unknown grade in an interesting or required class are less likely to drop than those with a good grade in a boring class.

The full research report is available here: How Do Grades and Class Type Affect Course Withdrawal?

To better understand the reasons for student class withdrawals, Zion & Zion conducted a nationwide survey of 1,200 college students in two groups: current freshmen and sophomores at four-year colleges and universities, and students in their first year at a two-year community or junior college. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS and Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD.

