Zion & Zion Study Uses Cluster Analysis to Reveal Brand Personality Groupings of Top QSRs

Starbucks ended up in a cluster alone with the highest scores in Excitement, Competence and Sophistication, suggesting they have created a unique brand personality that differentiates them from other QSRs.



The cluster with the best overall scores included Chick-fil-A, Dairy Queen, Dunkin' Donuts, Panera Bread, Sonic Drive-In and Wendy's. The strategies these restaurants are employing are working to define their brands as clear, favorable and original.



While it may seem most desirable to be in the high-scoring cluster, creating a brand personality that differentiates you from other brands, like Starbucks has done, could be more important.

For information about all of the restaurant clusters, view the full research report here: Are All QSRs Created Equal? A K-Means Cluster Analysis

This Zion & Zion research study was based on a nationwide survey of 4,363 adults. Authors of the study are Aric Zion, MS; Thomas Hollmann, MBA, PhD; and Thomas Orr.

