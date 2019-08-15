Zion Oil & Gas Signs Agreement to Begin 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel

"We are pleased with our progress to date on this important 3-D seismic survey," stated Zion's President, Bill Avery. "We believe it will be the largest high-density land 3-D seismic acquired to date in Israel."

AGREEMENTS AND UPDATE ON 3-D SEISMIC PROJECT

In addition to the signed AGS agreement and expected equipment arrival, Zion reported significant progress on the following items:

The Ministry of Transport formally approved the importation of seismic source vehicles effective August 2 .

. ASG has started mobilization of its equipment in Europe to the port of Koper, Slovenia .

to the port of Koper, . As of August 3 , the advance mapping team, along with Zion's contractor, completed preparation of the geophone locations in and around local town areas. Detailed infrastructure mapping is also completed.

, the advance mapping team, along with Zion's contractor, completed preparation of the geophone locations in and around local town areas. Detailed infrastructure mapping is also completed. The landowner permitting process continues unabated and is expected to be completed by the first week of September.

The geophysical survey crew is mobilizing mid-August and should be on location by August 26 th . The survey crew will start staking out the program, allowing the recording crew to then deploy equipment.

. The survey crew will start staking out the program, allowing the recording crew to then deploy equipment. The data acquisition crew is expected to begin equipment testing by September 7 , and deployment of equipment will immediately follow the testing.

"We want to thank our dedicated shareholders and the nation of Israel for the opportunity to become true pioneers with this 3-D program," expressed Zion's CEO, John Brown. "We also would like to acknowledge the hard work of Zion's Israeli team for the tremendous effort and professionally navigating the logistical challenges."

Zion Oil & Gas, a public company traded on NASDAQ (ZN), explores for oil and gas onshore in Israel on their 99,000-acre Megiddo-Jezreel license area.

"The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

Deuteronomy 31:8

"Sing to the Lord, for he has done glorious things; let this be known to all the world. Shout aloud and sing for joy, people of Zion, for great is the Holy One of Israel among you."

Isaiah 12:5-6

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this communication that are not historical fact, including statements regarding Zion's planned operations, anticipated attributes of geological strata that may be drilled or tested in the future, Zion's ability to successfully raise the funds needed to undertake these exploration efforts; Zion's ability to continue as a going concern; Zion's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; Zion's ability to import into Israel or otherwise obtain the necessary 3-D imaging and related equipment and appropriate staff at commercially reasonable rates, Zion's success in obtaining the necessary licenses and permits needed to undertake the seismic shoot, the timing of the 3-D seismic survey and the interpretation of the results, operational risks in ongoing exploration efforts, Zion's ability to raise the capital needed to complete the 3D survey and the interpretation of the results thereof, timing and potential results thereof and plans contingent thereon are forward-looking statements as defined in the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are described in Zion's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are beyond Zion's control. These risks could cause Zion's actual performance to differ materially from the results predicted by these forward-looking statements. Zion can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in these statements will prove to be correct and assumes no responsibility to update these statements.

