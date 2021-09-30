Zione Solutions Teams with RackWare to Deliver Resilient, Turnkey Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zione Solutions, an Oracle Cloud Partner paired its database architecture, security, and application tuning expertise with RackWare's top-of-the-line disaster recovery features to enable enterprises to move gracefully to the cloud. Many corporations are migrating mission critical applications to the cloud. The twosome's complimentary services ensure that new deployments deliver the reliability and availability that established enterprises require, drive up application Quality of Service, and drive down Total Cost of Ownership.

"RackWare's state-of-the-art, cost-effective disaster recovery solutions provide peace of mind to corporations relocating mission critical applications to the cloud. Knowing that their data will be protected is key to their willingness to embrace digital technology, which provides them with a significant competitive edge," said Sanjay Varma, President, and Founder, Zione Solutions, LLC.

Technology has become integral to business operations. If downtime arises, product development slows, supply chains become clogged, customers are not serviced, and sales goals are not met. Zione Solutions, an Oracle Expert with Referential Integrity that offers Services & Solutions for Oracle flagship products, and RackWare, Inc., a provider of an intelligent, highly automated, Cloud Management Platform, worked together to create cloud solutions that keep a business online as much as possible. Their services meet stringent Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) metrics so that vital corporate information is always protected and available in today's rapidly evolving world.

Zione and RackWare offer seamless, cost effective, easily deployable, cloud migration solutions, so companies:

Leverage Information Technology to solve business problems

Achieve a technological and competitive advantage that translates into fiscal success

Gain visibility into and control over their system infrastructure.

Lower operating costs: A fully tested OCI solution that is 50% less expensive than comparable on-premises solutions

Realize the best price/performance ratio for Disaster Recovery Solutions, not just for Oracle workloads, but for general-purpose Linux and Windows-based workloads, as well

Deploy a solution that is 100% automated for maintaining and testing; secure; and audit compliant.

"We thoroughly enjoy working with Zione Solutions. Their deep technical experience helps customers understand the value of moving existing workloads to the cloud, where they not only lower maintenance requirements but also their operating costs. Consequently, their technology infrastructure speeds up their time to value," said Todd Matters, CTO, and Founder, RackWare, Inc.

Zione Solutions

Experience matters. Zione Solutions' management and technical teams have been selected for experience and attributes you cannot learn in a class or read in a book. Every member of the team has a deep technical knowledge that didn't come from taking a class and getting a passing grade on a test: Our team members average over 20 years of hands-on experience with Oracle products. What distinguishes our team is our focus on using our knowledge to address business problems: Quality of Service and Total Cost of Ownership.

Migration projects are often associated with downtime, data loss and the diversion of internal resources from strategic initiatives. With over 350 enterprise clients, RackWare knows that for the cloud to be effective and economical, existing applications must have easy and flexible mobility into existing private and public cloud environments.

