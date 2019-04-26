Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation (Nasdaq: ZION) will hold the company's meeting of shareholders on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. MDT. The meeting will be held at Zions Bancorporation headquarters, One South Main Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, www.zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to subsidiary banks can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

