Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends And Additional Capital Actions

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable May 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 16, 2019.

Additionally, the Board approved a plan to purchase up to $275 million of common shares during the second quarter of 2019.

Zions will continue to utilize stress testing as its primary mechanism to inform its decisions on the appropriate level of capital, based upon actual and reasonably probable stressed economic conditions. Zions' hypothetical post stress capital results, as can be found on its website, are substantially stronger than regulatory minimum capital guidelines.

The board of directors also declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares. The cash dividend on the Series A, G, H, and I shares are payable June 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2019, while the cash dividend on the Series J shares is payable on September 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2019.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation

Related Links

http://www.zionsbancorporation.com

