Zions Bancorporation Elects Aaron B. Skonnard To Its Board Of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Nasdaq: ZION) today announced that Aaron B. Skonnard was elected to its board of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Skonnard is the co-founder, chairman of the board, and CEO of Pluralsight, Inc., a publicly traded enterprise software-as-a-service company focused on teaching technology skills through its leading technology skills development platform used by 70% of Fortune 500 companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Aaron Skonnard to our board of directors," said Harris H. Simmons, Zions Bancorporation's Chairman and CEO. "His expertise in technology and his perspective as an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of a publicly traded company will be highly valuable to Zions Bancorporation as we continue to build a strong foundation for future growth."

"I am honored to join the Zions board at this exciting time," commented Mr. Skonnard. "I look forward to contributing to Zions' growth and development, including through its focus on providing a strong long-term technology foundation while also delivering leading-edge digital solutions to its customers."

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to subsidiary banks can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

