Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information

SALT LAKE CITY, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that it expects to report its second quarter 2019 earnings results after the NASDAQ market close on Monday, July 22, 2019. A conference call discussing the quarterly results will be held at 5:30 p.m. ET on the same day. Forward looking and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.

Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (253) 237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 3068219. Live audio of the call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and may be accessed on the company's website at www.zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 30 days.

Additionally, Zions announced today that in accordance with the terms of the outstanding warrants to purchase common stock of Zions issued in May and October of 2010 (NASDAQ: ZIONW), the exercise price of the warrants has been reduced to approximately $34.41 per share from approximately $34.61 per share, and the warrant share multiplier has been increased to approximately 1.0646 from 1.0582, effective as of May 16, 2019.

These adjustments resulted from the payment of a dividend on the common stock of Zions in the amount of $0.30 per share paid on May 23, 2019, which is in excess of the dividend threshold amount of $0.01 per share per quarter in the terms of the warrants, and a trailing 10-day average price of Zions' common stock prior to the ex-dividend date of May 15, 2019. For further information, please see zionsbancorporation.com, under the heading Stock Information – Warrant Information.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2018 and assets of $69 billion at March 31, 2019. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to subsidiary banks can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

