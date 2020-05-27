Zionsville, Indiana Based OFG Products Launches New Tech Product Specifically Designed for Kitchen and Bathroom Spaces

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OFG Products, headquartered in Zionsville, Indiana, launches a revolutionary tech device that charges wireless devices directly through counters or furniture.

The Long Ranger Invisible Waterproof Wireless Charger works with all Qi compatible devices.

Qi compatibility includes virtually all wireless charging phones, the newest Apple ear buds and other future wireless charging devices.

Long Ranger Charges through a 3cm counter. Long Ranger Invisible Waterproof Under Counter Wireless Charger

View the Long Ranger Here:

https://vimeo.com/392997605

https://vimeo.com/392737895

The Long Ranger charge unit mounts under any non-metallic counter and sends a safe, magnetic charging signal right through any 3CM stone , Corian, or wood countertops up to 40mm thickness.

No need to cut, drill, or alter the counter whatsoever… just peel and stick, "plug and play."

This amazing device modernizes any kitchen or bathroom space by offering a method for charging wireless devices without the clutter of cords or plugs.

The Long Ranger Invisible Waterproof Charger is very affordable at a retail price point of $64.95.

For additional product information or information on how to become a retailer, please contact Buz Lewis at OFG Products at 317-696-5605.

OFG Products is an Indiana business that has been developing and distributing new and unique products for over thirty years.

Website: http://ofgproducts.com/

Contact:

Edward Buz Lewis, Media Relations

OFG Products, Inc.

7313 Mayflower Park Dr.

Zionsville, IN 46077

Contact e-mail: [email protected]

Contact phone number: 317-696-5605

Office phone number: 317-733-7755

SOURCE OFG Products

Related Links

http://ofgproducts.com

