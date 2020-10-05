Ziotag Selected by Infobase Holdings to Enhance the Tagging and Classification of Educational Content and Drive Value for Its Clients in the K-12, University, and Library Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziotag Inc., pioneering New York area based technology startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make searching and navigating video and audio content a seamless experience, announced today that it has entered a partnership with Infobase Holdings, Inc. to provide AI powered deep-tagging and classification services for Infobase's library of educational videos for the K-12, University, and Library marketplace. Ziotag will leverage Infobase's existing library of content to automatically tag and classify new content to be included in the Infobase offerings. With Ziotag, Infobase will vastly improve its search capabilities for over 160 million users globally.

Ziotag's groundbreaking platform leverages AI and semantic web technology to automatically tag and classify content for any video or audio file. The platform automates the tagging and classification process and breaks the media into chapters and sections, called "Ziotags," delivering users directly to the relevant moments of the content that match their search query.

With Ziotag, enterprises can automatically search for sections of video by topic, speaker, or both. Ziotag takes isolated islands of information and makes them shareable, reusable, and most importantly, immediately discoverable and accessible.

Jeffrey Paul, Ziotag CEO and Co-Founder, stated, "Ziotag is transforming the way that enterprises tag, classify, share and watch educational content. It is improving the way that people interact with content and it delivers a more satisfying viewing experience. Partnering with Infobase validates our vision and accelerates our growth."

Paul Skordilis, Infobase President and CEO, stated, "We are delighted to partner with an exciting company like Ziotag and are committed to bringing our educators, learners, and professionals groundbreaking technology that makes our content more efficient and easy to discover. We know that users have limited time to find the most relevant information possible. Partnering with Ziotag fulfills our promise to consistently deliver solutions that make learning more fulfilling and efficient in a digital world."

About Ziotag Inc.:

Ziotag is an AI-powered video player that makes searching and navigating video content a seamless experience. Any enterprise or organization that is using video as part of its growth strategy will realize greater customer retention through Ziotag's improved search functionality. Simply copy and paste the URL of any online video or audio, and Ziotag will automatically generate transcripts, create an Actionable Table of Contents (AToC) by understanding the context of the conversations in the video while adding "deep tags" to each segment in the AToC. For more information, visit www.ziotag.com.

About Infobase Holdings, Inc.:

Infobase, a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company, is the esteemed provider of the Infobase Media Cloud and the Infobase Learning Cloud, which deliver award-winning multimedia reference content, online tools and technology, and professional development and training solutions to the school, academic, and public library communities.

Enabled by such well-known brands as Facts On File, Learn360, Credo, The Mailbox®, Films Media Group, Bloom's, Ferguson's, and Vault, Infobase provides students, educators, librarians, and parents with the broad range of solutions they need to inspire, enable, and inform lifelong learners. For more than 75 years, Infobase has been a reliable, authoritative resource providing flexible options for accessing educational content whether in school, at the library, or at home. To learn more, visit www.Infobase.com.

