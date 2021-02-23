Zip Water Expanding U.S. Distribution of HydroTap Products Through Growing Partnership with Pinnacle Sales Group

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Zip Water is expanding its reach to make bigger splash in the northeastern United States.

As the manufacturer of the HydroTap® – "The World's Most Advanced Drinking Water System," capable of instantly dispensing pure-tasting, filtered boiling, sparkling and chilled water at the touch of a button – Zip Water is announcing today the expansion of its existing distribution relationship with Pinnacle Sales Group.

Effective April 1, 2021, Pinnacle – which caters to the decorative plumbing, premium appliance and outdoor living segments of the upscale building and remodeling industry – will manage distribution for Zip Water products in the eight northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Currently, Pinnacle handles distribution in the southeastern U.S., and will now work with Zip Water to grow the brand's footprint in this populous new region.

"We're incredibly excited to expand our relationship with our great partners at Pinnacle and make the HydroTap readily available to homeowners across the Northeast," says David Ramia, VP of Business Development for Zip Water US. "By offering people in these additional eight states the luxury of pouring instant filtered boiling, chilled and sparkling water from stylish, customizable and sustainable taps, it's a huge step towards our goal of the HydroTap becoming the new standard in home hydration."

In November 2018, Australian-based Zip Industries and Culligan International Company, a global leader in manufacturing and supplying instant drinking water technology, launched the Zip Water brand and HydroTap line of products in the North American market. In addition to Australia and New Zealand, Zip also has a major presence in the UK. The brand's distribution network launched with initial availability in the metro regions of Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Miami, and continues to rapidly expand.

About Zip Water

Zip Water US is a Culligan International brand. Founded in Australia, Zip has been manufacturing instant boiling water appliances and filtered drinking water systems since 1947, and began operating in the UK in 1991. Today, the company is focused on the delivery of instant filtered boiling, sparkling and chilled drinking water appliances in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way. Zip Water's range of HydroTaps can be found in thousands of home and workplaces in more than 70 companies worldwide.

About Pinnacle Sales Group

Pinnacle Sales Group, Inc., has provided professional sales, distribution and marketing services for manufacturers of luxury kitchen, bath and outdoor living products since 1980. They partner with a select group of innovative manufacturers to provide a comprehensive range of products, services, training and support to all levels of the sales channel. Using their customized customer relationship management database of 60,000 professionals, Pinnacle can provide marketing support throughout the entire channel, from the manufacturer to the end-user. Pinnacle recently expanded its coverage to include New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Today, the company covers 31 States, Washington D.C., and the Caribbean. www.pinnaclesalesgroup.com

CONTACT: DAVID RAMIA

Phone: (309) 231-4864

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zip Water