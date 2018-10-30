zipForm Enterprise-Connect™ to Offer Profit Power Integrated Commission Payment Processing

FRASER, Mich., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- zipLogix™, the industry leader in transaction management software and creators of zipForm®, today announced that its new back office solution, zipForm Enterprise-Connect™, will soon offer Profit Power by Lantrax. Profit Power is the first of many partnerships with back office and other productivity solutions that will be fully integrated with the zipForm® Plus platform. Additional partnerships will be announced in the coming weeks.

zipForm Enterprise-Connect™ will give users access to intelligent and innovative systems that deliver the tools real estate professionals need to easily manage their business. These integrations with zipForm® Plus will make it easy to pull information seamlessly when needed.

"zipLogix™ continues to add innovative features and integrations designed to create a seamless end-to-end workflow within our transaction management platform," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong. "Partnering with Lantrax and its Profit Power commission solution will enhance the overall user experience and further solidify our position as the industry leader in transaction management technology."

"Lantrax is pleased to announce this upcoming integration with zipLogix™ and Profit Power," said Lantrax VP of Sales Patrick Gaughan. "This partnership helps create a central hub for managing all aspects of your real estate business, and we are excited to work alongside zipLogix™ to simplify the commission payment process for their users."

To discuss these new time-saving zipForm Enterprise-Connect™ integrations, please contact the zipLogix™ Business Development team at 866-406-4286.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

