ZipLine Releases New Survey on Consumer Attitudes About Retail Payment and Rewards

Both Millennials and GenXers prefer to shop from merchants who offer rewards programs. Over 70 percent of GenX men and women are more likely to shop with merchants that offer rewards programs. This is also true for more than 60 percent of Millennial men. Merchants have several options today for strengthening consumer relationships such as awarding points, "surprise & delight" offers, fuel discounts, and clubs.

Younger consumers seek immediate rewards, exclusive perks, and long-term value.

Millennial males look for a balance between immediate rewards and long-term value, with 30 percent prioritizing immediate rewards and 30 percent finding long-term value to be most important. Millennial women also seek immediate rewards, followed by exclusive perks. For 45 percent of GenX women, immediate rewards are the most important, while 20 percent primarily seek out exclusive perks.

Consumers—especially women—prefer debit for everyday spending.

For transactions between $10 and $250, more than 45 percent of the respondents prefer debit payments over credit (37 percent) and cash (18 percent). This is especially true for women, over half of whom prefer debit payments to credit on a daily basis. With a growing preference for debit, merchants can spend less on interchange fees and start redirecting their savings towards loyalty programs that build their brand and increase sales.

"Our research suggests that rewards combined with debit payment remain largely an untapped market," said ZipLine CMO Kristen Bailey. "This is great news for retailers, who are eager to put the profits traditionally eaten away by interchange fees to better use: Inspiring customer loyalty."

