zipLogix™ and RentSpree Expand on Success of their Nationwide Rental Platform

FRASER, Mich., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After first teaming up in 2017, zipLogix™ and RentSpree are now expanding their efforts to automate rental transactions. Since launch, the successful integration has benefited thousands of zipForm® Plus users nationwide.

Integrating RentSpree's online standard rental application & screening platform with zipForm® Plus allows all zipLogix™ users to seamlessly evaluate rental applicants using industry-leading screening reports, all at no cost to the agent or broker.

The integration was expanded early this year in California by digitizing, for the first time ever, the California Association of REALTORS®' widely used "Application to Rent/Screening Fee" (LRA) form and incorporating it into the online screening process. Additional similar integrations are being discussed.

Other recent improvements associated with the integration include the addition of income, identity, and reference verification technology that effectively creates a completely automated screening process.

In light of the highly successful integration, zipLogix™ & RentSpree have opted to extend their relationship to continue providing innovative enhancements for all zipForm® Plus users across the country.

"We fully understand and appreciate the growing needs of zipLogix™ users to work with rental transactions," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong. "By strengthening our solutions with RentSpree, we can be confident that we are applying the industry-leading technology needed to improve the rental process for more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide."

"Working with zipLogix™ has been critical in RentSpree's journey to upgrade a historically antiquated and neglected process," said Michael Lucarelli, co-founder and CEO of RentSpree. "We are very much looking forward to the digital innovation that zipLogix™ provides to alleviate our industry's universal aggravation associated with rental screening."

For more information about the RentSpree and zipLogix™ integration, please visit https://ziplogix.rentspree.com/.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a real estate technology company that has created a proprietary platform allowing agents and owners to seamlessly screen and verify tenants. The award-winning tool automates the lease application process for agents by providing a 24/7, one-stop system for screening applicants.

