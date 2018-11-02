zipLogix™ Partners with Emphasys to Offer Latest Back Office Integration in Leading Transaction Management Platform zipForm® Plus

FRASER, Mich., Nov. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- zipLogix™, the industry leader in transaction management software and creators of zipForm®, today announced a new zipForm Enterprise-Connect™ partnership with Emphasys Software, whose tools will be fully integrated with the zipForm® Plus platform.

This new zipForm Enterprise-Connect™ partnership will make it easier for real estate professionals to manage the commission payment process. Users will be able to send transaction information and documents from zipForm® Plus to the Emphasys back office accounting integration

Emphasys provides an end-to-end commission management platform utilizing QuickBooks and works seamlessly with this tool. Users are able track commissions quickly with accuracy and reliability. Thanks to this new integration, information can easily be pulled from zipForm® Plus accounts when needed.

"We are always looking for innovative products, features and partnerships that will make the transaction management process easier and seamless from listing to closing. This partnership falls right in line with that vision," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong.

zipForm Enterprise-Connect™ partnerships will continue to give users access to intelligent and innovative systems that deliver the tools real estate professionals need to manage their business. These integrations with zipForm® Plus will make it easy to pull information seamlessly when needed.

To discuss these new time-saving integrations, please contact the zipLogix™ Business Development team at 866-406-4286.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

