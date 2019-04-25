zipLogix™ to Host Webcast April 30, 2019 to Kick Off the Selling Season with 10 Top Real Estate Tips for Success

FRASER, Mich., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- zipLogix™, the industry leader in transaction management software and creators of zipForm®, today announced it will kick off its free webcast series with its first installment featuring special guests Nobu Hata, Director of Industry Outreach for the National Association of REALTORS®, and Shay Hata, top-producing REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway. Their one-hour webcast will begin on Tuesday, April 30th at 4 p.m. EDT. The remainder of the zipLogix™ Webcast Series will span the course of 2019.

Attendees of this can't-miss event will learn 10 high-tech and high-touch marketing and client relations tips that actually work, plus the data behind why they do. Nobu and Shay will share proven techniques for seeing past the hype and focusing on what actually matters to achieve a future-proof and scalable business.

Space is limited for this highly anticipated webcast, so early registration is encouraged. Click here to reserve your spot today and watch for an upcoming zipLogix™ announcement on the next installment in the series.

Visit www.ziplogix.com for more information about the entire suite of technology products available for agents, brokerages, Associations and MLSs looking to gain a competitive edge over the competition.

About Nobu Hata

Nobu is the Director of Industry Outreach for the National Association of REALTORS®. A former top producing REALTOR®, Nobu specializes in helping members, brokers and Association executives integrate new school techniques into their practices to reduce friction for members, buyers and sellers; increase productivity; and earn trust and business in the real estate world.

About Shay Hata

Shay is an Ivy League grad and residential REALTOR® in Chicago, IL. with Berkshire Hathaway. She serves clients from $100K to $5M and treats all of them like VIPs, no matter the price point. Shay is also a Certified Residential Specialist and national real estate speaker. As a mom and animal lover, Shay is passionate about animal rescue as well as making sure every child has access to a quality education, which is why she donates a portion of each commission to local animal rescue groups and schools.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by, owned by and working for REALTORS® to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions, and is available as a National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

SOURCE zipLogix

Related Links

http://www.ziplogix.com

