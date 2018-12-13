ZipRecruiter Named One of The World's Most Innovative Companies in 2019 by Fast Company

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online employment marketplace ZipRecruiter ( www.ziprecruiter.com ) has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, ranking #9 in the Enterprise category. The MIC list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture.

ZipRecruiter allows talent acquisition teams to spend their time building their best teams, rather than sorting through irrelevant resumes. The company's algorithm learns what employers are looking for and actively invites the most relevant candidates to apply. ZipRecruiter attracts millions of job seekers every month and is the fastest-growing job search destination by unique visitors, compared to similar job sites*

"We're proud to be named as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to connect businesses of all sizes with great candidates," said Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter Co-Founder and CEO. "80 percent of employers who post a job on ZipRecruiter get a quality candidate through the site within the first day."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. This year, Fast Company's editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

"Established players are showing the same kind of nimbleness that we've generally associated with startups," said Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley.

*Source: SimilarWeb Market Intelligence Platform. Results shown are from March 2017 to March 2018 for individual domains of ZipRecruiter.com, Monster.com, Glassdoor.com, CareerBuilder.com and Indeed.com and not for parent companies, subsidiary sites, partner sites or subchannels

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace. Powered by AI-driven smart matching technology, the company actively connects millions of all-sized businesses and job seekers through innovative mobile, web, and email services, as well as partnerships with the best job boards on the web. ZipRecruiter has the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android. Founded in 2010, the Santa Monica-based marketplace has over 1000 employees in two states and three countries.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine Of The Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

