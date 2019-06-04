Zips Car Wash Moves West

"We're excited to bring these high-quality, successful operations into the Zips family and to begin to offer our unique culture of car washing to customers in West Texas and New Mexico," said Katie Sargent, Regional Manager, Zips Car Wash. "This expansion will allow us to serve customers with our Unlimited Wash Club and other special offerings, which can be used at our more than 170 stores," she added.

Zips newest locations are:

3616 N. Main Street, Roswell, NM 88201

88201 1101 S. Main Street, Roswell, NM 88203

88203 4101 Olton Road, Plainview, TX 79072

79072 2704 N. Bryant Blvd., San Angelo, TX 76903

76903 3402 Knickerbocker Road, San Angelo, TX 76904

76904 4106 Sherwood Way , San Angelo, TX 76901

, 76901 3101 N. Prince Street , Clovis, NM 88101

"As we grow, we're gaining a better understanding of the different customers we serve – from once-a-year car wash consumers to bi-weekly customers," said Sargent. "And with this data, we're making our services affordable and convenient for every type of car wash user," she added.

Zips hopes its new customers in these markets will sign up for their Rewards App and take advantage of being recognized for their frequent use of Zips stores. Customers will receive a free wash just for signing up and once a $100 threshold is reached, additional freebies will roll into consumer's apps.

Katie Sargent is a Regional Manager for Zips Car Wash and has been recognized as one of the top Women in Car Washing by the International Car Wash Association.

About Zips Car Wash Zips Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com), headquartered in Little Rock, AR, operates 178 locations in 17 states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. Zips Car Wash offers four levels of car wash packages in the convenient form of a ride-thru car wash experience. Zips Car Wash also offers free self-serve vacuums and Unlimited Wash Club Memberships at most locations.

