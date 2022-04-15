ZIPS Car Wash Offers Tax Day $5 Wash Deal

Zips Wash & Dry car wash will be just $5 on Tax Day, April 18 - April 19 at participating locations with wash code 8297. Tweet this

The tax deadline typically falls on April 15th each year, but this year you'll have a few extra days to get your taxes in due to Emancipation Day, a holiday that is celebrated in the District of Columbia. For taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts, you'll have until April 19th to submit due to the Patriot's Day holiday.

In recent years, more than 29 million Americans have waited until the last week before the deadline to pay their taxes. If you're one who submits just in time, celebrate meeting the deadline on Monday or Tuesday with a clean ride. Most ZIPS locations are open from 8am – 8pm daily and the Tax Day offer can be redeemed by selecting "Enter Wash Code" when you pull in and input code "8297 Enter." The $5 discount will appear automatically and will apply to the ZIPS Wash & Dry car wash package. For more details, or to find a location near you, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide. ZIPS is among the fastest growing express car wash chains in the country, operating more than 225 locations across 22 states. With over 17 years of car washing experience, ZIPS has invested in industry leading technology, creative hiring and training methods, local partnerships, and a laser-focus on customer care as driving forces behind ZIPS growing business model. ZIPS Car Wash is about much more than getting cars clean. Our #1 purpose is to make people happy, from our community outreach efforts and fundraising programs to our focus on employees. ZIPS strives for a great, clean, and fun customer experience. To learn more visit: zipscarwash.com.

SOURCE Zips Car Wash