Zircon Announces New SuperScan™ "Mx" Family of Advanced Wall Scanners with Target Control™ Technology Exclusively on Homedepot.com

TC™ technology helps users avoid all things metallic, such as plumbing, conduit, straps, brackets, or ducts hiding in the wall, and navigate around other low signal-strength, non-metallic targets, including plastic pipe, PEX tubing, wiring, and more.

Unknown objects hidden in the wall fool ordinary stud finders into falsely indicating a wood stud when they are really detecting other objects.These ordinary stud finders lack the filtering and intelligence necessary, creating a potential risk to any project's safe, efficient outcome.

To make matters worse, many competitor stud finder models on the market today are in a continuously "deep scanning" or hypersensitive mode. Scanning in a continuous hypersensitive mode virtually ensures users will mistakenly find many more false positives than they would have had they used a tool with the appropriate sensitivity settings.

TC™ technology changes that forever.

When a SuperScan™ Mx advanced wall scanner locates a wood stud, users can have real confidence before drilling into a wall surface. Even better, using the new "Trust but Verify" technique in TC™ mode, users are able to verify "safe-to-drill" (clean) zones along a stud. By sliding the device vertically, up and down the wood stud after it's been found, the tool turns off wood stud indications over metal screws, nails, and protector plates that may be fastened to the stud itself. The safe-to-drill zones are between the screws or other metal objects. The presence of drywall screws further verifies that the object found is a wood stud, not plumbing.

The Mx series utilizes Zircon's most advanced user interface, encapsulates all the safety features and precision Zircon is known for, and progresses in size and detection capabilities with each model. No other stud finder brand comes close to this capability.

The affordably priced M1 advanced stud finder has the proprietary TC™ technology that spans across the entire SuperScan™ line. Optimized to scan through one layer of typical interior drywall, TC™ mode addresses most users' needs.

A model above, the M2 additionally offers Zircon's patented DeepScan® mode for double the scan depth through multi-layer surfaces like paneling, flooring, and firewalls up to 1 ½ in. (38 mm) thick.

The M3 smoothly transitions between Target Control™, DeepScan®, and Metal Scan modes with the slide of a switch. The dedicated Metal Scan mode detects ferrous metal, such as steel, up to 3 in. (76 mm) deep, and non-ferrous metal, such as copper pipe, up to 1 ½ in. (38 mm) deep. Metal Scan mode can also identify nail patterns in highly irregular lath and plaster walls to indirectly locate the underlying studs – very useful in many older homes – and ignores all non-metallic targets, like wood studs.

The all-in-one, professional-grade M4 adds live AC wire locating capability accessed through a four-mode switch.

In all SuperScan™ models, turning TC™ mode off will find ALL potential targets in scan range, including wood, metal, high, and low signal-strength, should the need arise to locate any objects to avoid when drilling or nailing into a wall.

The addition of the SuperScan™ models M1 – M4 to The Home Depot's online store is a testament to its decades-long relationship with Zircon. Consumers can shop new and existing Zircon technology with the confidence that Zircon® scanners and detectors continue to deliver unbeatable performance, innovative features, and outstanding value, all fulfilled by a retailer they know and trust.

The SuperScan™ "Mx" series is available for purchase exclusively at https://homedepot.com. For additional detailed product information, how-to videos, and instructions, visit http://www.zircon.com.

About Zircon

Zircon Corporation, manufacturer of the original StudSensor™ stud finder, is a Silicon Valley-based company established and operating in Northern California since 1975. Dedicated to delivering innovative, affordable, and easy-to-use technology to the world's toolboxes, Zircon's patented technology supports the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-tech electronic hand tools, saving do-it-yourselfers and professional tradesmen time and money. Zircon® StudSensor™ stud finders, MultiScanner® wall scanners, MetalliScanner® metal detectors, and electronic scanning, water detection, and leveling tools can be found worldwide throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit http://www.zircon.com.

