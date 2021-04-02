Zircon Corporation, Maker of the SuperScan™ K1 Advanced Stud Finder, Nominated as Finalist for Prestigious 2021 Edison Awards

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon Corporation, manufacturer of the original stud finder, announced its selection as a finalist in the prestigious 2021 Edison Awards for its innovative SuperScan™ K1 advanced stud finder featuring Target Control™ technology.

Zircon® SuperScan™ K1 Advanced Stud Finder

The Edison Best New Product Awards are among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. After reviewing over 7,000 products and services, the Edison Awards Steering Committee and a group of ad hoc industry experts selected the Zircon® SuperScan™ K1 as a finalist to win either the Bronze, Silver, or Gold award in the Consumer Goods – Home Improvement & Safety Solutions category. "Being recognized in the 2021 Edison Awards is an exceptional honor for Zircon," said Sharon Gee, Vice President of Marketing at Zircon Corporation. "Our technology resonates with our users' needs and recognizes and solves their problems. Innovation is the name of our game."

The all-new SuperScan™ K1, with revolutionary Target Control™ technology, is tuned to find wood wall studs and virtually eliminates metallic false positive stud indications when scanning over walls with hidden plumbing, conduit, straps, and brackets. Unknown objects hidden in the wall can fool ordinary stud finders into falsely indicating a wood stud when it may actually be detecting metal, plastic, wiring, or some other unknown object. These false positive stud indications create an obvious risk to the safe, efficient outcome of any project and are the bane of ordinary stud finders. With the SuperScan™ K1 advanced stud finder, users can finally have real confidence before drilling into wall surfaces.

Winners will officially be announced in Spring 2021, after a panel of over 3,000 judges, comprised of senior business executives and academic experts from around the world, cast their ballots.

The SuperScan™ K1 is available for purchase exclusively at https://shop.zircon.com. For more information on the SuperScan™ series, how-to videos, and instructions, visit http://www.zircon.com.

About Zircon

Zircon Corporation, manufacturer of the original StudSensor™ stud finder, is a Silicon Valley-based company established and operating in Northern California since 1975. Dedicated to delivering innovative, affordable, and easy-to-use technology to the world's toolboxes, Zircon's patented technology supports the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-tech electronic hand tools, saving do-it-yourselfers and professional tradesmen time and money. Zircon® StudSensor™ stud finders, MultiScanner® wall scanners, MetalliScanner® metal detectors, and electronic scanning, water detection, and leveling tools can be found worldwide throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit http://www.zircon.com.

CONTACT: Carolyn.O'Callaghan, [email protected]

SOURCE Zircon

Related Links

www.zircon.com

