Zixi And Harmonic Bolster Partnership For Cloud Based Video Delivery

WALTHAM, Mass., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and architect of the award winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced the integration of Zixi into Harmonic's cloud based VOS®360 Live Streaming Platform, the company's fully managed offering for delivering and monetizing live streaming services with exceptional quality from source to screen.

A worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, Harmonic enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. A SaaS offering running off a global public cloud infrastructure, Harmonic's VOS®360 platform helps content creators and service providers launch revenue-generating, broadcast-quality channels quickly. To secure the content in transit throughout its delivery chain, the VOS®360 cloud infrastructure features the integrated Zixi SDVP that can receive live video from Harmonic CloudLink, 3rd party devices and software with embedded Zixi, as well as from customers with deployed Zixi Broadcasters. With this joint solution, powerful end-to-end workflows can be seamlessly and efficiently created at all stages of the media processing and delivery chain, giving users the capability to receive content from the source, transfer to the cloud then immediately deliver to the viewer's device.

Harmonic's integration of Zixi into the VOS®360 Live Streaming Platform allows content contributors and distributors to easily and reliably scale their video transport to hundreds of outlets around the world and improves the viewer's experience with ultra-low latency video. The Zixi protocol has the lowest latency in the industry with reliable sub-second worldwide delivery fully supported by the Zixi SDVP. The resilient Zixi protocol uses a combination of advanced technologies, network bonding, congestion avoidance and hitless failover to create a coherent stream out of multiple stream fragments using a DNA sequence alignment algorithm, ensuring that latency is maintained and synchronized across devices, network locations, and conditions so that content providers can deliver video in real-time to end users with the utmost confidence.

"Our partnership with Zixi allows us to further enhance our innovative streaming solutions that address the challenges our mutual customers are facing," said Shahar Bar, Senior Vice President, Video Products and Corporate Development, at Harmonic. "We are very pleased to further expand our mutual offerings to the market with the highest level of availability and reliability."

"Zixi and Harmonic share the same mission to deliver ultra-high-quality, flexible video experiences," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "Together we are able to provide these exciting, business critical solutions to customers throughout the world."

Harmonic and Zixi will present and demonstrate the integrated offering on Wednesday, July 22nd at 11 AM EST/4 PM UK. To register for the webinar please click the following link: Live Streaming Over IP with Harmonic VOS360 and Zixi.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master , a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 200 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com.

