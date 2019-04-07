Zixi and Veset Launch 60th Channel Together

WALTHAM, Mass., April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over IP, today announced that its partnership with Veset, a pioneering cloud-based playout solution provider, has reached a new milestone by enabling the music video platform XITE to launch and deliver its linear channel to Telenet, the largest cable broadband operator in Belgium. This channel has become the 60th channel the partners jointly launched since the start of cooperation in 2014.

Veset's innovative true cloud playout platform enables broadcasters to originate professional linear TV channels in AWS and other public clouds and deliver them using Zixi to any linear television distribution platform, including satellite, terrestrial, OTT, IPTV and CDN. Veset's pay-as-you-go self-service and all-in-one playout provides broadcasters of all sizes a quick, flexible and efficient way of launching new TV channels in the cloud or migrating away from legacy hardware-based on-premise or virtualized solutions.

With over 10 years of proven experience and deployment in over 100 countries, Zixi's proven software empowers a secure and reliable low-cost distribution workflow over IP anywhere in the world. Demanded by the world's content providers, Zixi provides a best-in-class resiliency using a combination of content-aware and network adaptive forward error correction, error recovery, congestion avoidance, bonding of multiple transmission paths and dynamic feedback to control encoder rate, all at a minimal latency.

Natively integrated into the same cloud instance as Veset Nimbus playout, Zixi delivers live contribution feeds to Veset Nimbus and distributes the channel created by Veset to traditional MVPDs and OTT, enabling Veset's customers to deliver their 24/7 linear channels in broadcast quality for global distribution.

With Zixi, Veset can deliver reliable and secure live stream transport at broadcast quality worldwide in a way that's economical, efficient and secure, providing opportunities for niche providers to deliver content at scale. To date, Veset and Zixi have launched channels for over 20 clients worldwide. Those include GINX Esports, a leading international Esports TV channel offering linear TV channels globally, and Fashion TV, the global multimedia network leader in fashion and lifestyle content.

"Zixi provides an essential technology for Veset as it enables a reliable broadcast grade, low-latency contribution of live content to our playouts in public or private clouds and then the distribution of 24/7 linear channels globally. We could not have achieved such success today if we had not established this partnership four years ago," says Igor Krol, CEO of Veset. "While there have been a proliferation of various solutions in the market in the past few years, Zixi established itself as an industry standard which substantially reduced barriers to entry for innovative IP and cloud-native solutions like ours."

"The Zixi Platform is an enabler for new technology players like Veset to deliver end-to-end broadcast grade linear origination and distribution at lower operational cost and with unprecedented flexibility," said Michael Poppler, Director of International Sales, Zixi. "We are excited to have achieved this new milestone with Veset and look forward to a further acceleration of transition of linear channel origination to the cloud."



About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software platform that enables broadcast-quality video delivery over IP. The company offers the Zixi Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using managed and unmanaged IP networks. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 50 OEM and service providers and we serve well over 500 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Veset:

Veset develops and markets a pioneering cloud playout software-as-a-service solutions. Our flagship product is Veset Nimbus. It enables broadcasters to create professional linear TV channels and deliver them to any linear television distribution platform: from satellite, terrestrial, OTT, IPTV and CDN. Veset's pay-as-you-go, self-service and all-in-one playout provides broadcasters, both large and small, with a quick, efficient and economical way of launching new TV channels or migrating away from cumbersome traditional hardware-based solutions. Our solutions eliminate the need for upfront investments in hardware, long-term commitments or hidden financing arrangements. It also reduces demands on broadcasters and media service organisations to maintain playout infrastructures in-house by leveraging market-leading cloud computing resources of Amazon Web Services and other leading providers.



