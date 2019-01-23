Zixi Appoints Eunice Park VP Global Sales

"2018 was a year where we saw orders more than double, as well as a dramatic increase in the size and complexity of deals," said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman, Zixi. "Eunice has a wealth of experience creating mutually beneficial strategic agreements with client partners and MVPDs emerging to diverse platforms that will serve the customers and Zixi well as we continue accelerate growth across the world in 2019 forward."

"Zixi's institutional expertise developed over the last ten years has the company uniquely positioned to address the market which is at an inflection point adopting video over IP," said Park. "I am very excited to have the opportunity to work legacy brands, as well as new entrants to the market who can capitalize on the flexibility of the Internet as well as it's compelling economics."

In addition to her tenure at Akamai, Park held senior positions at Capgemini and Travelport and holds a M.S in Applied Economics from Georgia Institute of Technology, BA in International Relations from Wheaton College.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software platform that enables broadcast-quality video delivery over the open Internet. The company offers the Zixi Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using managed and unmanaged IP networks. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Since 2007, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to grown to over 30 OEM and service providers and we serve well over 350 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with thousands of channels delivered daily. zixi.com

