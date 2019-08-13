Zixi Delivering Broadcast Video for the WTA Thoreau Open

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over all IP networks, today announced it would be providing the delivery for the inaugural WTA Thoreau Open to the Tennis Channel August 16th and 17th. A USTA Pro Circuit Event on the WTA and ITF calendars, the international event is being run in conjunction with the Thoreau Club and the Tim Mayotte Tennis Academy with top ranked players entered in preparation for the US Open.

Zixi's cloud-based and on-premise software platform enables global media organizations to deliver and manage live, broadcast-quality HD and UHD video over IP. Because of its flexibility, reliability, and security, Zixi is trusted to stream some of the biggest live sporting events around the world, including the Super Bowl, the Olympics and World Cup soccer. With multi-cloud integration, robust content analytics, and low latency delivery of under 500 miliseconds, Zixi is the choice for video delivery over IP. Advanced features such as hitless failover and network bonding leverage multiple network connections and diverse network paths to form a virtual bonded network with higher bandwidth potential and redundancy that's optimized for speed and consistency, giving broadcasters the confidence they need to transmit live video economically over IP vs satellite or cable.

"Zixi has long been trusted by the world's most important programming and sporting events to deliver reliable, broadcast quality video," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "We are very proud to have this additional opportunity to provide our expertise to the tennis community."

On Friday, August 16th, the first singles semifinal will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel at 3:30 PM EST with the second semifinal to follow not before 5pm EST on Tennis Channel Plus. On Saturday, August 17th, the doubles final will lead off at 12:30 PM EST on Tennis Channel Plus with the singles final to follow at 4 PM on Tennis Channel. Former world #7, co-founder of the Tim Mayotte Tennis Academy and tournament co-director Tim Mayotte will provide color commentary for the broadcast.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software platform that enables broadcast-quality video delivery over IP. The company offers the Zixi Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using managed and unmanaged IP networks. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 100 OEM and service providers and we serve well over 500 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com



For more information, contact:

Zixi

1-877-494-9426

info@zixi.com

SOURCE Zixi

Related Links

http://zixi.com

