Zixi Partners With Red Bee Media For Reliable Video Delivery Over IP

WALTHAM, Mass., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over IP, today announced a partnership with Red Bee Media, the international broadcasting and media services company, to enable stable, secure and cost-effective distribution of high quality video content over IP to Red Bee Media's customers worldwide.

Every year, Red Bee Media delivers more than 4-million hours of programming in more than 60-languages for over 500-TV channels. To keep pace with such high demand, the company, whose Channel Store platform delivers more than 168,000 hours of hours of live content per week, has adopted the Zixi Platform to expand its distribution offering with secure and reliable delivery over the internet. With the Zixi Platform's proven, broadcast-grade distribution capability, Red Bee can confidently deliver multiple channels quickly and cost-effectively to global affiliates, allowing content providers to focus on producing a wide array of content that can drive growth in key markets and know that dependable distribution is taken care of.

Kristian Langbridge, Head of Distribution Red Bee Media, said, "The industry's transformation to IP is happening now, and we are focused on delivering the next generation of IP-based tools and virtualised solutions, as well as new commercial models, to deliver new possibilities to our customers. The Zixi platform gives us a fast, secure and cost-effective alternative to fibre or satellite distribution, with low latency and no loss of resolution. It is a very attractive delivery option for many of our clients."

Red Bee Media recently extended its contract with FOX Networks Group Middle East with a renewal of Playout and Media Management services for several channels including FOX and FOXMOVIES. For these two channels Red Bee Media will be providing cost-effective global distribution services through the Red Bee Media Channel Store with IP delivery via the Zixi platform, replacing costly satellite connections and adding new content delivery options. By introducing this secure and highly reliable internet-based signal transport solution, Red Bee Media will enable FOX to achieve broadcast-quality distribution while significantly reducing cost and setup time.

"Red Bee Media is a trusted name with a strong reputation for technical expertise and experience," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "It is a testament to Zixi's superior reliability and outstanding performance that Red Bee Media trusts Zixi with its customers' valuable content and its own reputation."

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software platform that enables broadcast-quality video delivery over IP. The company offers the Zixi Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using managed and unmanaged IP networks. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 50 OEM and service providers and we serve well over 500 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

For more information, contact:

Dawn Bochenski

Bubble AgencyZixi LLC Zixi LLC dawnb@bubbleagency.com info@zixi.com +44 (0)1753 656 548 1-877-494-9426

SOURCE Zixi

Related Links

http://zixi.com

