Zixi SDVP Continues Live Streaming Software Dominance

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced that the SDVP has again been recognized by top industry organizations for its unparalleled ability to deliver live broadcast-quality video across any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider, and any edge device.

The NAB Show organization has awarded the SDVP with two Product of the Year Awards, for the categories of "Best Overall Delivery" and "Best Video Transport". The 2nd annual NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies being showcased by exhibitors at the 2020 NAB Show New York and will be formally announced Tuesday October 20th.

The SDVP was also recently recognized by CSI Magazine, winning the 2021 CSI Award for "Best Monitoring or Network Management Solution", edging out competition from Bridge Technologies, Pebble Beach Systems, Qligent Corporation, SoftatHome, and VIAVI. This is the second year in a row that Zixi has won one of CSI Magazine's coveted awards, winning last year for "Best Network Delivery Technology".

Established in 2003 the CSI awards are among the most prestigious and competitive technology awards in the industry, designed to recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, broadband/OTT video, mobile TV and associated sectors. The awards are organized by CSI Magazine (Cable and Satellite International Magazine).

The Software-Defined Video Platform provides a unique, comprehensive solution for the monitoring and management of live video. The unparalleled interoperability of the SDVP means that it can ensure broadcast-quality live video across a variety of protocols and codecs, any IP or hybrid IP network, any cloud or service provider and any edge device, making it easy and economical to source, manage and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels securely and at scale. By using all the elements of the SDVP, remote or on-premise users can maintain business continuity and securely manage and monitor broadcast quality, low latency live video workflows from anywhere in the world.

These award announcements come following the success of Zixi's virtual showcase Zixi Delivers, which was held this September during the traditional IBC timeframe. Through a series of webinars and virtual meetings, Zixi Delivers provided opportunities for audiences to learn about the SDVP from Zixi leadership, integrated partners, and top media companies that are using Zixi for remote orchestration, monitoring and management of live streaming workflows over IP. Webinar sessions included a deep dive into the advantages of the SDVP with Zixi CEO Gordon Brooks, partner demonstrations of integrated technology from TAG Video Systems, Sencore, and Red Bee Media, and a panel discussing the current and future impact of 5G on broadcast media workflows featuring Zixi customers and partners from AWS, Bloomberg, Gigcasters and Verizon. To learn more and view the Zixi Delivers webinars on-demand, please visit here.

"Zixi had yet another record-breaking quarter this year, and we are pleased with the industry recognition our platform continues to receive" said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO, Zixi. "These recent accolades confirm that in order to orchestrate and maintain control over increasingly complex broadcast media workflows, there is no substitute for the SDVP."

This week, Zixi is exhibiting at 2020 NAB Show New York and on Wednesday October 21st will participate in a Tech Chat, Live Marketplace Tour, and conduct a Live Demo of the SDVP and ZEN Master. To sign up for a session please visit NAB Show New York or visit Zixi's Exhibitor Page here. To learn about how Zixi is working with Verizon and AWS to equip media organizations to take advantage of the benefits of 5G edge, sign up for Verizon's 5G Edge Ideation Session for Media & Entertainment happening on Thursday October 22nd at 2-3:30 PM EST here.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 200 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

