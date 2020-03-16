Zixi To Stream Virtual Events And New Capabilities As Alternative To NAB

WALTHAM, Mass., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, today announced that in the wake of the cancellation of the NAB Show 2020, the company will be conducting a two week virtual showcase. This series of video meetings and webinars will present Zixi's latest innovations and announcements including industry discussions featuring partners and customers, demonstrations of partner integrations, and new enhancements to the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) that powers broadcast quality live video delivery over IP.

Beginning on Monday April 20th and running through Friday May 1st, "Zixi Powered!" will be a two week event designed to educate audiences on Zixi's SDVP, the most comprehensive platform for delivering live video over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. Along with individually scheduled video meetings and demonstrations, the Zixi team will present opportunities for participants to learn from Zixi leadership, integrated partners and top media companies that are using Zixi's SDVP to address the challenges of workflow, network, and operational virtualization.

As part of the showcase, Zixi will be exhibiting new and existing capabilities of the Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform, including:

Version 14 of the Zixi SDVP:

PID Normalization

Hybrid IP network bonding

Hybrid IP network sequential hitless failover

Transcoding & repackaging

ML based ePSNR

Recording

Time shifted delivery

Auto-slating

ZEN Master:

A new User Interface for its pioneering, award-winning ZEN Master control plane

Deeper integration with ZEN Master and AWS' MediaConnect service

Workflow Automation

Enhanced Reporting

Extended visualization

Multi-partner video supply chain support

Protocols:

Expanded support for 15 industry protocols, including new implementations of Multipath TCP, TCP BBR, SRT and the RIST Main Profile

Hybrid protocol bonding

Use Cases:

Live 4K transcoding for enhanced Quality of Experience (QoE) and viewer engagement

transcoding for enhanced Quality of Experience (QoE) and viewer engagement Multi-site virtualization and DR signal paths across public, private and hybrid environments

Remote production and virtualized field operations

Remote orchestration and virtualized operations across the media supply chain

Partners:

Over 80 new partner integrations in the last 12 months

170+ Technology Partners

The "Zixi Powered!" program will present unique opportunities to learn from Zixi leadership and high-value users of the SDVP, including:

Individual Customer and Partner meetings – Zixi will be organizing individual sessions with current and prospective Zixi Customers and Partners. Those who would like to reserve a time are also encouraged to contact Zixi to schedule a virtual meeting to view the latest updates and enhancements to the Software-Defined Video Platform. Users can use this form to request a meeting date and time.

– Zixi will be organizing individual sessions with current and prospective Zixi Customers and Partners. Those who would like to reserve a time are also encouraged to contact Zixi to schedule a virtual meeting to view the latest updates and enhancements to the Software-Defined Video Platform. Users can use this form to request a meeting date and time. The Case for a Software-Defined Video Platform – Zixi's Executive Chairman and CEO Gordon Brooks will lead a master class diving deep into the four elements of Zixi's SDVP: the preeminent Zixi Protocol and 14 supported protocols, the Zixi Video Solutions Stack, Zixi's pioneering ZEN Master Control Plane, and the Zixi Enabled Network of over 170 integrated technology partners. Brooks will explain how each of the four components allow the broadcaster video network to be intelligently and centrally managed using software and integrated devices, across any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device for a truly unique live video solution.

– Zixi's Executive Chairman and CEO will lead a master class diving deep into the four elements of Zixi's SDVP: the preeminent Zixi Protocol and 14 supported protocols, the Zixi Video Solutions Stack, Zixi's pioneering ZEN Master Control Plane, and the Zixi Enabled Network of over 170 integrated technology partners. Brooks will explain how each of the four components allow the broadcaster video network to be intelligently and centrally managed using software and integrated devices, across any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device for a truly unique live video solution. Zixi Enabled Network Panel: Complex Live Streaming Over IP – Zixi will be hosting a panel discussion featuring industry leaders from AWS, Blizzard Entertainment, Comcast Technology Services, Net Insight and FuboTV discussing the latest challenges and opportunities facing the broadcast media industry today as the industry shifts towards IP-based distribution models.

– Zixi will be hosting a panel discussion featuring industry leaders from AWS, Blizzard Entertainment, Comcast Technology Services, Net Insight and FuboTV discussing the latest challenges and opportunities facing the broadcast media industry today as the industry shifts towards IP-based distribution models. Live Partner Demonstrations for Integrated Video Solutions – Zixi will feature demonstrations from a selection of Partners in the Zixi Enabled Network of over 160+ integrated technology partners. Hear from leading industry partners Blackbird, Irdeto and others as they demonstrate how their products integrate with Zixi's Software-Defined Video Platform to provide joint live video solutions to broadcasters and video industry professionals.

– Zixi will feature demonstrations from a selection of Partners in the Zixi Enabled Network of over 160+ integrated technology partners. Hear from leading industry partners Blackbird, Irdeto and others as they demonstrate how their products integrate with Zixi's Software-Defined Video Platform to provide joint live video solutions to broadcasters and video industry professionals. Much more!

"While it is disappointing that we will not be able to meet with the NAB community in April, we are excited to virtually present our newest innovations with our customers and partners," said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO, Zixi. "After another fantastic year in 2019 with dramatic growth and rapid market adoption we are looking forward to an even more exciting 2020, continuing to provide the innovation, technology and support that our customers expect of us."

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 170 OEM and service providers and serves well over 600 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

