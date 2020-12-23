ZK International Group Visited by Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Shanghai

WENZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced that it hosted a delegation led by Mr. James Heller, Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Shanghai on December 14, 2020 during its visit in Wenzhou and the Company.

When China began economic reforms in the 1970s, Wenzhou was the first city in China to allow a sole proprietor, private enterprises and corporations to operate. It has also taken the lead in carrying out financial system reforms and structural reforms in townships. Being a pioneer in utilizing marketing mechanism to develop urban constructions, Wenzhou has won a number of firsts in China and has set many national records. ZK International was chosen as the representative of Wenzhou entrepreneurship and to act as the host of the visit. Mr. Heller toured the Company's manufacturing facilities, product demonstration center and research laboratory. He applauded the Company's successful response to the pandemic and the steps taken to bring a Chinese company to the US capital market.

"Of all the exceptional companies in Wenzhou, we are honored to be chosen as the representative of all the Wenzhou enterprises and to be given the opportunity to extend our warm welcome to Mr. Heller and his delegation. As a Nasdaq-listed company, we look forward to continuing to serve as a bridge between China and the United States as we look at expanding into the US market. The Company has acquired certificates and licenses required to export products to US market and as the Chinese and US government approaches second phase of negotiations, we look forward to building our presence into US market in 2021," said Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZK International.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which in its current supply state is 70% unfit for human contact. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water to not only to the China market but to international markets such as Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia.



