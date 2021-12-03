ZKSwap Giving Away 50,000 ZKS to V3 Testnet Users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the incoming ZKSwap v3.0 testnet upgrade, a product of L2 Labs Foundation, with all new-look App interface, NFT support, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, the team will be giving away 50,000 ZKS tokens. Users who try out the new platform when it launches on the Ethereum testnet at 7 AM December 1st, 2021 (UTC) will be eligible to share the rewards.

V3 tutorial is now available.

Event Details — Shill Your Suggestions

After trying all the payment, DEX, and NFT features of the V3 testnet, don't hesitate to write your feedback (no less than 300 words) on ZKSwap Forum and tweet about it. Remember to add #V3 Testnet Feedback# to the title of your post and your tweet. 60 participants will be selected for the Best Contribution Award and win 500 ZKS each; 200 will be selected for the Honorable Mention Award and win 100 ZKS each. Do leave your L2 address while shilling your suggestions on Forum.

Please note:

1) The events will run for 2 weeks from 7 AM December 1st, 2021 to 7 AM December 14th, 2021 (UTC). Any activity that occurs outside of this two-week window will be deemed as test data and not applicable for rewards.

2) Acts of plagiarism are violations of event's original content policy and once detected, the platform will ban the according account permanently.

3) Any feedback will be assessed for validity by the ZKSwap development team, and rewards will be distributed to the users' L2 wallets on ZKSwap V2 within 7 working days after the commencement of the events.

4) Each IP address may correspond to only one MetaMask account address. If multiple Ethereum addresses exist for a single IP address, only the account that has received the most rewards will be rewarded.

New to ZKSwap V3

Most importantly, this event will be an opportunity for users to experience the upgrades that have been made on the new ZKSwap V3. Starting with the interface, the all-new look is complete with a visually upgraded block explorer, which will include deposit, withdrawal, transaction, and transfer information for tokens and the newly-supported NFTs on ZKSwap V3.

One of the biggest changes, however, is the incoming NFT support. ZKSwap V3 will allow users to seamlessly transfer NFTs, whilst also supporting NFT transaction mining and liquidity mining in which users will share a percentage of the transaction fees from the whole network. Similar to how users can generate and list their own Layer 2 ERC20 compliant tokens using ZKSwap V2, ZKSwap V3 will support NFT issuance, minting, and airdrops.

Finally, upgrades to the AMM formula will change how users use and interact with the DEX. These changes will enable a new style of trading with stablecoin and non-stablecoin pairings. Ultimately, ZKSwap aims to be a comprehensive layer 2 protocol that caters to all individual and institution trading preferences.

SOURCE L2 Labs Foundation