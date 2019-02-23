ZLI Awards New Science, Fashion, Architecture and Product Design Grants

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zoological Lighting Institute, the global leader in promoting animal welfare and wildlife conservation matters related to light and lighting, is pleased to announce new science research and sustainable design grants beginning Feb. 24, 2019, and running through May 1, 2019.

The Zoological Lighting Institute

The Zoological Lighting Institute is awarding four $1,000 grants in the design fields (fashion, architecture and product design) and eight $500 grants within the sciences of light and life (photobiology, sensory ecology and environmental studies). The purpose of these grants is to give attention to the importance of natural light and to support animal-friendly and sustainable design strategies that mitigate the dangerous impacts of artificial light on animals and the environment. "PhotoSciences" grants are available to graduate and post-doctorate researchers, but sustainable design grants are open to all. Applicants wishing to obtain The Zoological Lighting Institute Grant should follow procedures listed at www.zoolighting.org.

"The Zoological Lighting Institute is proud to encourage research that raises awareness of the importance of natural light, and the terrible challenge posed to community health, safety and welfare by changes to the natural luminous world," relayed Dr. James Karl Fischer, ZLI's executive director. "We believe in positive support to address challenges and in the creativity of designers and scientists alike to tackle seemingly impossible situations. The fact of the matter is that light pollution is a direct and major cause of biodiversity-loss, harming animals and humans alike. We believe that together we can do something about this."

The ZLI Grants Program specifically promotes diversity and inclusion, a priority of the charity's "PhotoDiversity" mandate, referring to the importance that the diversity of natural light holds for living things and that which cultural, social and human diversity has for science itself and its application.

The Zoological Lighting Institute is actively seeking co-marketing and CSR partnerships for this grant program and to fund full post-doctorate studies in the future. For CSR inquiries, please contact Program Director Hazel Sangalang at admin@zoolighting.org.

About The Zoological Lighting Institute

The Zoological Lighting Institute is a unique and charitable 501(c)(3) with a mission to "Support the Sciences of Light and Life through the Arts for Animal Welfare and Wildlife Conservation." The Zoological Lighting Institute embraces the concept of "PhotoDiversity," referring to the centrality of natural light diversity for living things and the value of cultural, social and human diversity for science and its application. With an international board of directors overseeing four departments, including Film & Media, Education, Sustainable Design and the PhotoSciences, The Zoological Lighting Institute is breaking new terrain in the application of science to address the underappreciated realm of light and life. Please visit www.zoolighting.org for more information.

CONTACT:

Brett Seymoure, ZLI PhotoSciences Department Chair

seymoure@zoolighting.org

+01-212-317-2927

Related Links

The Zoological Lighting Institute

SOURCE The Zoological Lighting Institute

Related Links

http://www.zoolighting.org

