Zmags Accelerates Growth To Meet Retailers Demand for Innovative Ecommerce Solutions in 2020

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zmags (www.zmags.com), the leading SaaS platform revolutionizing how consumers experience digital commerce, achieved record results in 2020 as digital transformation became a focus for retail. Fueled by multiple new solution enhancements, and the addition of over 100 new customers across its product suite, the company saw content creation on its Creator platform more than double, a 600% increase in traffic to consumer-facing content, and more than 1B online customer experiences delivered during the 2020 holiday season.

To meet the exponential increase in technical demand for its services, the company grew the development team by 300% and released significant new functionality to its Creator platform in 2020. Zmags continues to redefine the industry with innovative solutions for marketers to accelerate commerce through engaging digital experiences at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional coding.

"I am extremely proud of the significant momentum and growth achieved by the Zmags team in a challenging year," said David Powell, CEO of Zmags. "We are proud to be a trusted partner to our customers that are seeking to engage with their consumers in new and innovative ways to drive brand loyalty and affinity. Between our focus on platform and performance enhancements, as well as our development of new customer-focused applications, we continue to forge deeper and longer-lasting client relationships."

"Creator has transformed how we create rich web content. It used to take 1 week to code site content. With Design File Conversion it takes 15-45 minutes and there's no coding. I can use the talents of designers with no HTML experience and let them work in the Adobe programs they've already mastered. I can't imagine why anyone would still code content instead of using Creator." Joseph Marshall, Signature Hardware





Additional 2020 highlights for Zmags include:

Key Customer Partnerships: Zmags added more than 100 new customers in 2020, including well-known global retail companies such as Ashley Furniture Industries, Aurora Brands, Nicole Miller, Sofology, Slumberland, T3Micro and John Deere among others.

New Feature Launches: Zmags completed many significant releases within the Creator platform, each with advanced functionality, including an HTML embed widget, ADA site compatibility tools, and Adobe Photoshop Design File Conversion. Now, customers have more flexibility and customization options than ever before, can ensure every web visitor has the ability to engage with their site content, and can substantially reduce outside agency and development costs by removing the need to manually translate design files into code.

Zmags Pros: Launched in 2020, Zmags Pros is a new division of highly skilled and cost-effective design experts that support customers by creating unique interactive experiences, leveraging our industry expertise, to drive more revenue.

About Zmags

Zmags transforms static webpages to interactive digital experiences that drives 100% more revenue from content. Plugging directly into your existing tech stack, marketers can launch Creator in one hour. Brands like Ethan Allen, AG Jeans, and Cole Haan leverage Creator to drive more revenue from existing digital assets at a fraction of the time and cost of coding.

Zmags Creator and Zmags Publicator are trademarks of Zmags. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Press Contact:

Justin McCoubry, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Zmags Corp

Related Links

www.zmags.com

