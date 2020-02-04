ZoCal Inc. ANNOUNCES the FIRST EVER ZERO CALORIE FROZEN DESSERT

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoCal, the California-based frozen desserts company that has created the world's first zero and ultra-low calories desserts, announced today the release of its premier line of frozen treats, including the first-ever zero calorie Popsicle and Sorbet bars.

ZoCal is a treat like no other in its commitment to use real, high quality ingredients such as whole milk, real fruit, and the rare sugar allulose. The result is desserts with:

NO/Ultra-Low calories

calories NO Sugar or sugar alcohols

Sugar or sugar alcohols NO fat

fat NO cholesterol

cholesterol Good source of Vitamin C and E

ZoCal Sorbet

Each five-pack of ZoCal sorbet bars comes individually wrapped in a reusable glass jar. These bars are unbelievably smooth and also boast zero calories. Like all ZoCal products the sorbet bars have no Sugar or sugar alcohols. They are made with real fruit and only have 1g net carb per serving. MSRP: $5.99 for a jar of 5 bars.

Available flavors are:

Strawberry Lemonade

Blueberry Acai

Orange Creamsicle

Passion Fruit

ZoCal Ice Cream

ZoCal Ice Cream is made with real whole milk, natural ingredients, no Sugar or sugar alcohols. The result is real ice cream that ranges from 60-80 calories for the entire pint. MSRP: $6.49 per pint.

Available flavors are:

Cotton Candy

Key-Lime Pit

Burnt Caramel

Cookies and Cream

Banana Cream

Mint Chip

Strawberry

Vanilla Bean

ZoCal Popsicles

ZoCal Popsicles come in six all-natural flavors. With zero net calories, the act of eating them actually burns calories. MSRP: $6.49 for a box of 5.

Available flavors are:

Cherry Hibiscus

Lemonade

Fruit Punch

Orange

Strawberry Guava Lemonade

Passion Fruit

About ZoCal™

ZoCal™ is the first to the market line of zero-calorie and extremely low calorie desserts. ZoCal™ was founded by award-winning food scientist, Dr. Jareer Abu-Ali. After spending over twenty years working with some of the world's largest food companies, he launched ZoCal as a company that would take the negative health implications out of desserts while retaining all its delicious indulgences.

Media Contact:

Joshua Kail

PPLA

Josh@PressPassLA.com

