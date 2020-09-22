ZOCCAM Announces WFG National Title Insurance Company Will Adopt its Virtual Courier Mobile App for Use in its Direct Operations

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM, the leading payments provider to the real estate industry in all 50 states, announced today that WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), will offer ZOCCAM technology through the company's direct operations to make contactless payment even easier for its customers.

ZOCCAM's patented virtual courier mobile app is the first and the fastest growing on the market. It enables REALTORS® and consumers to send earnest money by connecting directly to a bank via a secure file transfer protocol. The unique technology eliminates the hassle of mailing or delivering checks by hand, while also mitigating the ever-present risks of fraud or loss.

"At ZOCCAM, we are passionate about transforming payments in the real estate industry to bring increased security and ease for all participants," said Ashley Cook, ZOCCAM Founder and CEO. "It's no wonder REALTORs love us: we're eliminating the worst part of their job, and we're continually evolving and improving to provide a better experience for our customers."

Founded in 2010, Portland-based WFG National Title Insurance Company is a national, full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions. Led by Founder and Executive Chairman Patrick Stone, the company has grown rapidly, achieving its national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history.

"The convenience and safety of contactless payment has never been more important than it is now," said Noah Blanton, President of WFG National Title Company of Clark County. "ZOCCAM is another tool that WFG National Title Insurance Company can use in pursuit of our ongoing mission to take time and cost out of the real estate process for our clients and their customers."

Trusted by the largest national title insurance underwriters, banks and real estate conglomerates in the country, ZOCCAM is the key to the new normal. It's a virtual courier mobile app designed to alleviate the industry's reliance on in-person, web-based and ACH transactions by depositing earnest money right from any smart device.

ZOCCAM is rapidly expanding the digital landscape of real estate transactions as the industry begins to embrace a new approach to the business. In addition to the virtual courier service, ZOCCAM will be rolling out several new services in the coming months to expand digital closing capabilities, all from a mobile phone.

"The world is changing fast," added Cook. "If anything can be learned from the challenges of 2020, it's the overwhelming fact that the old way of doing things is no longer the best way of doing things. Our clients now collect earnest money for over 60 percent of all real estate purchase transactions in the United States, as that figure is continually growing."

About ZOCCAM

ZOCCAM is the leading payments provider to the real estate industry in all 50 states. ZOCCAM unites the parties of a home purchase transaction through its platform providing a simple, more secure method for delivery of payments. Its mobile app, which connects directly to the title companies' financial institutions, provides a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com, and join us at fb.com/ZOCCAMre and twitter.com/ZOCCAMre.

About Williston Financial Group

Portland, Oregon-based Williston Financial Group (WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement service providers, including WFG Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company. One of only six national underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers full-service title insurance and settlement services for use in residential and commercial mortgage and real estate transactions nationwide. For more information, visit www.WFGNationalTitle.com.

