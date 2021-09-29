ZOCCAM Named Among '50 Innovative Companies to Watch' by The Silicon Review Magazine

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM Technologies Inc. , the leading platform for payment solutions in real estate has announced that The Silicon Review Magazine has deemed them among the '50 Innovative Companies to Watch.'

Each year, The Silicon Review 50 Innovation Companies to Watch program identifies companies that bring innovative, diversified, and reliable solutions, as well as self-evolving and self-adaptable qualities to best serve the ever-changing needs of their industries.