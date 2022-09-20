Zocdoc booking data suggests a renewed dedication to dental care among patients in 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " Zocdoc Reports: Dental Download " is a comprehensive analysis of dental-related appointment booking trends over the last year. As people head back to the dentist, some for the first time in years, we're taking a look at how people are engaging with dentists and other oral specialists compared to a year ago.

The data shows that appointments are on the rise across the board, suggesting that people are becoming more comfortable getting back in the exam chair, addressing oral aches and pains caused by pandemic-induced stress, and even prioritizing their pearly whites as more Americans shed their masks and visible smiles emerge.

Routine dental visits are back

At the onset of the pandemic, nearly half of U.S. adults put off dental care, and professional dental services fell by over 75% . Fortunately, Zocdoc data shows that people are catching up on those missed appointments, with some using the lapse in appointments or a geographic move to find a new provider. Between August 2021 and August 2022:

Dentist appointments increased by 10%

New patient dental exam appointments increased by 18%

Dental damage control is underway

Unfortunately, putting off routine care during the pandemic has resulted in serious dental issues for some patients. Root canals are necessary when cavities go untreated for too long, among other reasons, and these appointments are on the rise, along with other dental surgery appointments. Between August 2021 and August 2022:

Root canal appointments increased by 20%

Wisdom tooth appointments increased by 17%

Stress is impacting our minds and mouths

It's clear that levels of stress have intensified over the last two years, but Zocdoc data indicates that this stress has taken a serious toll on not just our mental health, but also our mouths. With stress being a leading cause and risk factor for bruxism (teeth grinding or clenching), it's perhaps no surprise that Google searches for bruxism significantly increased in 2020 . And dentists say they're seeing the effects of this stress as well. According to Zocdoc data, between August 2021 and August 2022:

Cracked tooth repair appointments increased by 43%

TMJ pain appointments increased by 33%

Dental pain appointments increased by 32%

Gum disease/gingivitis, and bleeding gum appointments increased by 22%

People are prioritizing their pearly whites

As mask mandates continue to ease , many mouths are coming out from behind the mask for the first time in years. And now that our pearly whites are again front and center, Zocdoc data suggests a renewed interest in making sure they're looking their best. Between August 2021 and August 2022:

Invisalign appointments increased by 32%

Dental implant appointments increased by 17%

Broken tooth appointments increased by 16%

