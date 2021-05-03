Zoe Financial Announces Its Collaboration with Vista Wealth Management

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Financial, a digital marketplace that empowers consumers to find vetted and reviewed financial advisors, announced today a partnership with Vista Wealth Management Group ("Vista"). Zoe offers users a curated selection of financial advisors with the highest level of experience, education, and integrity, who have been vetted by its in-depth review process to find those with the best fiduciary service. For users, the process is frictionless and hassle-free. Within seconds of completing the 'Find an Advisor' form, Zoe's platform recommends the top matches specifically for the individual. As part of the partnership, you can now match and hire top-rated advisors at Vista.

Vista is an independent advisor with $2.75 billion in regulatory assets under management (AUM) and 850 clients. For over 20 years, Vista has provided comprehensive financial planning, tax strategy, and investment management for individuals and their families. Andres Garcia-Amaya, CEO & Founder of Zoe Financial, said, "Vista's Family CFO approach stood out to us. It ensures that they work closely with their clients to advise them on all financial and major life decisions."

Vista's advisor team uses a collaborative approach to internally test every client's plan, a step in the Discovery Process they call Plan Defense. "Our advisors include CPAs, CFAs, and CFP® professionals with decades of experience. We value their feedback, viewpoints, and ideas. Our process provides a deeper understanding of our clients' unique situations and seeks consensus for the advice we give," said Aaron White, Chief Growth Officer at Vista. "Zoe's vetting process is also very thorough; we've been impressed with their ability to find clients who value planning and an evidence-based approach to investing."

Together, Zoe and Vista are on a mission in providing valuable resources to help clients make key decisions when it comes to important topics like building wealth, managing investments, and achieving long-term financial goals.

Learn more about Zoe Financial at www.zoefin.com.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zoe Financial