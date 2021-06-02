Zoe Financial Announces Partnership with Facet Wealth, a Leading Financial Planning Firm

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Financial, a digital marketplace that empowers consumers to find the best and most trustworthy financial advisor for them, today announced an exciting partnership with Facet Wealth. Within the Zoe Advisor Network, clients can now work 1:1 with a dedicated, personal, CFP® Professional at Facet Wealth, one of the fastest growing financial planning firms in the country.

Facet Wealth offers financial planning as it should be, with personalized advice, support, and guidance for all the financial decisions that impact clients' lives. The firm's client base quadrupled in 2020 and is on track to match that in 2021, with over 7,500 clients. It is a one-of-a-kind RIA with affordable, flat-fee pricing based on a client's needs, not AUM, a dedicated CFP® professional for every client, financial planning that goes well beyond the usual investment and retirement planning, and a clear, easy-to-use technology platform that makes information accessible to clients anywhere, anytime.

"Zoe's commitment to giving consumers what they need to make informed decisions matches with our mission of always putting the client first," said Facet Wealth Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Anders Jones. "Our goal is to improve the lives and the financial lives of everyday Americans, and Zoe Network has that same dedication."

Zoe Financial Founder and CEO Andres Garcia-Amaya agreed, noting, "Fiduciary advisors in the Zoe Network provide the highest quality of financial advice. Our partnership with Facet Wealth is a natural fit: they have clients in all 50 states, they provide a highly personalized experience, and the value their clients receive is unlike anyone else in the industry."

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country. Zoe's Series A funding round was led by SoftBank's Opportunity Fund.

