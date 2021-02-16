Zoe Financial Announces Partnership with Leading Wealth Management Firm: Buckingham Strategic Wealth

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Financial, a digital marketplace that empowers consumers to find the best and most trustworthy financial advisor, today announced a groundbreaking partnership. Within the Zoe Advisor Network, clients will now have the unique opportunity to match with the best fiduciary advisors at one of the country's leading independent advisors.

Zoe's extensive due diligence process for all advisors means that every advisor, regardless of the firm they are associated with, is vetted thoroughly to ensure that they are truly best in class. Zoe's client-centric approach, digital experience, and strong advisor due diligence is what drives the best financial advisors in the country to the platform.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth is an independent RIA with over $22 billion in client assets and approximately 10,000 clients. Buckingham's cornerstone is their investment philosophy, which is built on a deep understanding on how to best capture financial market returns. As opposed to speculating, their evidence-based investment approach is personalized through holistic financial planning in order to create value for their clients. Buckingham Strategic Wealth's Chief Executive Officer, Adam Birenbaum, JD, said, "We've been impressed with Zoe's data-driven approach in connecting our advisors with the types of clients they serve best."

According to Andres Garcia-Amaya, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial, "When it comes to the Zoe Advisor Network, quality always comes over quantity. Our partnership with Buckingham Strategic Wealth allows Zoe to tap into incredible quality at scale, by focusing on providing consumers with access to the best advisors at this top firm."

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

