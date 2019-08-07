Zoetic and LeafyQuick - A CBD Partnership made across the Atlantic

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Highlands, has signed a partnership with LeafyQuick to help distribute its line of CBD products within the US market. These will become available in the US at the same time as they go on sale in the UK, opening up both major markets simultaneously.

Recently Zoetic announced that it had launched a new CBD brand, Chill, which includes pre-rolled CBD smokables and, shortly, vape cartridges and CBD chew pouches, alongside its premium Zoetic brand of products which include tinctures and softgels. LeafyQuick, which has built a reputation of being highly selective, has agreed to carry both the Chill and Zoetic range of CBD products on its eCommerce and delivery platforms.

After the successful testing of its proprietary nitrogen-hydrogen gas mixture on various agricultural products and the passage of 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, Highlands decided to vertically integrate its gas with organic industrial hemp growing operations via the establishment of Zoetic. The industrial hemp and the CBD products derived from it are fully legal in the United States under the federal law and, as noted above, the products may also be sold in the UK.

Robert Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of Highlands, said: "This partnership brings together Zoetic's premium CBD range and LeafyQuick's unrivalled distribution in Chicago. We are excited about rolling out further products in the coming months."

LeafyQuick is the first and only same day CBD delivery service in Chicago. In addition to their last mile logistics capability, LeafyQuick works with leading CBD brands to offer marketing, distribution, fulfillment and shipment services across the US. LeafyQuick is on the intersection of the broader hemp-cannabis and on-demand economies, both of which have exploded in demand in recent years.

About LeafyQuick, Inc.: LeafyQuick is an online ordering and delivery platform that helps provide legal access to CBD products. Consumers and businesses can explore, review, purchase carefully selected products that meet the highest standards. LeafyQuick works with retailers, distributors and manufacturers to provide a technology-enabled distribution channel.

About Zoetic: Zoetic, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Highlands, aims to distinguish itself as a leading premium and organic producer and distributor of CBD products in the United States and internationally. Zoetic and its distribution partners are actively working towards expanding their sale and distribution operations across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

