NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zohar Law wants you to know about the two recent major immigration law changes that have taken place. These changes could potentially have an effect on your or a loved one's resident or green card status. Continue reading to learn more.

The Supreme Court Reinstates DACA

In 2017, the Trump Administration tried to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. On June 19, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump Administration and the DACA program was reinstated in its entirety.

The Supreme Court's ruling doesn't mean that DACA cannot be terminated, it just means that the Trump Administration didn't follow the proper procedures in their attempt to terminate it. In fact, the Supreme Court gave them a road map to legally terminate the program in the future. The coming November election may determine whether or not this program remains in place.

The DACA program was created to allow children who were brought to the United States by their parents when they were minors protection from deportation and a work permit. Individuals here under the DACA program must renew every two years. Learn more about the eligibility requirements to apply for DACA .

President Trump's Ban on Foreign Workers

The second major immigration law change happened on June 22, 2020, when President Trump issued a proclamation extending his previous ban on immigration into the United States and added a ban on foreign workers.

The Ban on Foreign Workers prohibits any foreign workers from coming to work in the United States until after December 31, 2020. Employee based immigrant visas and temporary work visas are those affected including H-1B, B-2B, J, and L visas. It doesn't affect those who already have a visa and are currently working within the United States. Whether this Ban on Foreign Workers will continue past December may also rest on the next election. Learn more about the Ban on Foreign workers .

