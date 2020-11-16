Zola & Pantora Bridal Team Up To Debut Exclusive Collection That Celebrates All Couples No Matter Their Size, Style or Budget

Zola and Pantora Bridal are both on a mission to provide engaged couples with a feel-good, inclusive, personalized, and magical shopping experience. Zola is proud to be partnering with Andrea, a Fashion Designer who has been at the forefront of the industry creating her show-stopping signature designs for devoted clientele for over a decade. Her inclusive designs are tailor-made to celebrate all body types, races, and styles. The Pantora Exclusive for Zola collection has sparkle, shimmer, sequins, fringe, and even a sheer robe that will make anyone feel on top of the world! This collection is one more reason why the 2M+ couples who get married every year trust Zola to make wedding planning a breeze.

"Couples love Zola because they look to us as a source of discovery and innovation, and because we constantly work to anticipate what our couples will be inspired by and blown away by next. We are simply over-the-moon about this collaboration, and we hope that this partnership allows for many more couples to experience the show-stopping brand that is Pantora Bridal," says Shan-Lyn Ma, CEO and Co-Founder of Zola. "We are focused on curating the perfect assortment for all couples getting married no matter their background, size, style or budget. These looks are exactly what couples are searching for as they shift even more of their wedding planning online, and shop for timeless looks to wear to any celebration that will pop in-person and virtually."

On designing the exclusive collection Andrea shares "I had so much fun working with Zola. I appreciate their openness to introduce something a bit more flamboyant, flashy and celebratory into their assortment, Zola couples are hip, stylish and modern. I've designed this collection with them in mind. My advice to couples who are shopping this collection is to have fun with it! Imagine yourself in the clothing and don't feel obligated to wear it only to a bridal event. Buy it for your birthday. Buy it for your bridal shower. Literally wear it anytime and repurpose it. Shop it all!"

In addition to Zola's wedding boutique, the company's full suite of tools includes: free wedding websites, matching invitations + paper, the most helpful wedding registry, a stress-free wedding vendor search platform, beautiful holiday cards, and more. Over 1 million happy couples have planned their wedding with Zola, making it the premiere wedding planning and registry destination.

About Zola

We're Zola, the wedding company that will do anything for love. We support couples from engagement to wedding and newlywed life by combining compassionate customer service with smart technology. Since launching in 2013, we've helped simplify wedding planning for over 1 million couples with our registry, wedding websites, wedding stationery, and free suite of wedding planning tools, all in one place.

For more information about Zola, please visit www.zola.com or follow @Zola on Instagram , Pinterest , Twitter and Facebook .

About Pantora Bridal

Known for their acknowledgment of femininity, glamour, classic shapes and modern details, Pantora Bridal launched in 2011 by Designer Andrea Pitter Campbell becoming the main line under Pantora Inc. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Andrea started pursuing a career in fashion at 12 years old. Pantora disrupts the status quo, it is a true reflection of designer Andrea Pitter's aesthetic, combining classic silhouettes with modern details and textiles. The looks are designed to destroy societal beauty standards, providing fashion that compliments an inclusive range of body types and complexions.

Seen on Munaluchi Bride, BRIDES, The New York Times, ESSENCE, POP SUGAR, HELLO BEAUTIFUL, The Knot amongst other outlets.

Visit PantoraBridal.com, follow @PantoraBridal and @PantoraRTW on Instagram , Facebook, and Twitter .

