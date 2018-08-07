Zola and Crate and Barrel Announce an Exclusive Wedding Registry Collaboration

NORTHBROOK, Ill. and NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zola, the ultimate one-stop site for couples getting married today, and Crate and Barrel, the global home furnishings retailer and iconic brand that defined the wedding registry industry, announced an exclusive wedding registry collaboration. Starting October 1, couples can register for over 3,500 of Crate and Barrel's exclusively designed products directly on Zola, alongside the 60,000+ additional gifts, experiences and cash funds already sold in the Zola store. Crate and Barrel is the largest partner store to ever launch on Zola and through this collaboration, expands their digital reach to even more potential registry customers.

Beyond Zola's store of extensive gifts, couples can register for items from anywhere on the web through the "add to Zola button." Crate and Barrel has for a long time been the #1 externally added brand to Zola registries, which prompted the partnership to serve the ongoing demand from engaged couples. Adding Crate and Barrel's exclusive and highly curated collection of dinnerware, furniture and decor to Zola's assortment allows both brands to enhance the registry experience for couples.

"We're very excited to announce our partnership with Crate and Barrel, and to be launching with such an impressive assortment," said Shan-Lyn Ma, CEO and Co-Founder of Zola. "Our couples are dedicated to us because we deliver what they want. They told us they wanted to register for Crate and Barrel dinnerware alongside their KitchenAid stand mixer and honeymoon fund all on Zola. Now they can."

As Crate and Barrel continues to expand its registry business, the company aims to reach new consumers across platforms to meet couples wherever they are and however they want to register. Crate and Barrel will continue to offer its world-class registry experience to customers through its website, through personalized in-person events and expert service across its portfolio of 90 stores. The brand's partner store on Zola offers a new destination where couples can discover Crate and Barrel's offerings and become lifelong brand loyalists.

"The Zola partnership is an exciting opportunity to provide our customers with more registry options. Our customers value the convenience of a one-stop-shop registry and also trust the quality curation of Crate and Barrel products," said Neela Montgomery, CEO of Crate and Barrel. "We've been inspiring registered couples through our signature service and events for over 40 years. We're thrilled to continue innovating for our customers!"

Through this innovative partnership, Crate and Barrel's and Zola's shared vision to simplify the registry process for couples and their guests comes to life, and makes it easier than ever for couples to register for everything in one place.

About ZOLA:

We're Zola, the wedding company that will do anything for love. We're reinventing the wedding planning and registry experience to make the happiest moment in our couples' lives even happier. From engagement to wedding and decorating your first home, Zola is there, combining compassionate customer service with modern tools and technology. All in the service of love.

For more information about Zola, please visit www.zola.com or follow @Zola on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook.

About Crate and Barrel:

At Crate and Barrel, we help people love how they live in moments that matter. A global home furnishings destination that curates inspiration for the home, Crate and Barrel is known for timeless designs, quality products, and expert service including a 40-year history of gift registry offerings. Working directly with European ateliers and factories, Crate and Barrel was among the first to introduce affordable household goods and modern home décor to American consumers. An omnichannel retailer operating stores throughout the U.S. and Canada with franchise locations around the globe, we welcome more 130 million customers online and instore each year inspiring moments for all things home. Find us online at www.crateandbarrel.com.

