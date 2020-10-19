Zola Expands Local Wedding Vendor Platform Into New Jersey and Philadelphia, Offering Engaged Couples Ability To Discover and Book Pre-Screened Wedding Venues and Vendors

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zola , the ultimate one-stop-site for couples getting married, today announced the expansion of its innovative wedding vendor platform in two of the most major U.S. wedding markets: New Jersey and Philadelphia. The company that has simplified wedding planning and registry for over 1 million couples is now streamlining the entire vendor search and booking process with a sleek, simple and completely ad-free experience. Zola's wedding vendor platform is the easiest, smartest, and most personalized way for couples to discover and connect directly with their own suite of top-notch vendors in just a few clicks, all in one place, and all for free.

Over 700 of the most outstanding and vetted wedding vendors including venues, photographers, videographers, florists, bands & DJs, beauty professionals, caterers, and bakers across New Jersey and Philadelphia have already joined Zola's community, with more choosing to create listings every day. Vendors service weddings in Atlantic City, Belmar, Cherry Hill, Monmouth, Morristown, Trenton, Princeton, Philadelphia Metro and the surrounding suburbs, and in every other corner of these popular wedding destinations.

Online wedding planning is now the norm; 3 out of 4 couples have shifted even more planning online because of COVID-19, according to Zola's recent survey of 2,223 couples with weddings impacted by the global pandemic . Although weddings are being reimagined, they are not cancelled, and couples have come to rely on Zola's innovative tools, expert advice , and unparalleled customer support even more. They've also turned to their dedicated team of vendors for support and guidance as they rethink their big events.

Zola's curated community is also completely free for wedding professionals to join, which has become even more paramount during what has proven to be an especially challenging year for the entire industry. There is no cost for vendors to get discovered by the right couples and communicate with them seamlessly.

"As both a wedding photographer and bride-to-be, Zola is absolutely the best platform for all things wedding planning. Zola provides couples with an outstanding planning experience and connects vendors with couples that love their style. It's a win-win!" - Lizzie Burger , Wedding and Engagement Photographer, Hoboken, New Jersey

"With Zola, it's a breath of fresh air to give our couples the opportunity to connect with us, within a platform that they already use. We're already aware that many of our clients choose Zola for their wedding websites, registry, and invitations, so it only makes sense that they can view our films and shop around for other important vendors, too, without having to use multiple sites. In essence, our couples can streamline their wedding planning just by using Zola, and we're extremely honored just to be included in that process." - Bianca Stanton & Hung Le, Veneer Media , West Chester, Pennsylvania

"We are excited to work with Zola because it's a company that aligns with our business ethics and values in a lot of ways. At this time, we need more businesses that recognize they could be doing better, especially in the wedding industry. Changes that focus on inclusivity and awareness within wedding planning are important and help to hold vendors to a higher standard all while allowing those planning their weddings to feel like they are starting their new chapter with care." - Diana DuHaime, ONLO , Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The launch of Zola's wedding vendor platform is one more reason why the 2M+ couples who get married every year will choose to use Zola starting the day they get engaged, and throughout their entire wedding planning journey. Couples now truly can do everything-wedding, all on Zola.

Key features of Zola's stress-free wedding vendor platform include:

Easy to Browse Highest-Quality Vendors With Peace of Mind - Couples can book with extra confidence, because all Zola vendors have been pre-screened, and have proven to deliver outstanding wedding experiences every single time. All vendors have impressive bodies of work, come recognized by their peers, and by former couples. This means couples can skip all of the uncomfortable back-and-forth with vendors who aren't a fit and focus their attention on their dream day.

No Clutter - Zola is the first and only wedding company to have no ads, and the company is 100% focused on connecting couples to only the most relevant wedding vendors. As opposed to every other wedding site where search results are driven by advertising dollars, on Zola, couples can easily find their perfect vendors based on their wedding vision, and not only those who had to pay to be seen by every couple.

Hand-picked Vendor Recs - In addition to a stress-free and easy search experience, Zola gets the ball rolling with personalized recommendations based on a couple's wedding location, style, budget, guest count, and more.

Gorgeous and Robust Vendor Listings - Couples can expect the same sleek and beautiful aesthetic that Zola has become known for, with listings that exemplify the unique style and personality of each vendor. Profiles are populated with large real wedding photographs and real reviews. Plus, couples can take virtual venue tours, watch wedding videography, and even watch clips of bands and DJs perform.

World-Class Customer Service - Couples, wedding guests, and now also wedding professionals, can expect to experience the same unmatched, high-touch level of customer support that has become synonymous with Zola.

Boundless Community of Couples and Vendors - Zola is proud to have built a safe and thriving community of over 1 million diverse and beautiful couples, and to now be building this community of wedding vendors who are diverse in style, budget, background, and who all embrace core values of tolerance, acceptance, anti-discrimination, collaboration, love and respect. All wedding vendors agree to Zola's Vendor Vows , and pledge to always have every couple's best interests at heart.

Extra Support & Advice To Replan Around COVID-19 - Given the fact that 99% of couples with upcoming weddings have had to reimagine their plans , Zola has rolled out many features to support the entire wedding community. Zola's wedding vendor platform was updated so couples can now search for vendors based on availability, as 63% of couples are postponing their large celebration. The company also has expert content about how to hire the best vendors for every wedding vision , and even what questions to ask vendors if wedding plans have to change .

About Zola

We're Zola , the wedding company that will do anything for love. We support couples from engagement to wedding and newlywed life by combining compassionate customer service with smart technology. Since launching in 2013, we've helped simplify wedding planning for over 1 million couples with our registry, wedding websites, wedding stationery, and free suite of wedding planning tools, all in one place.

For more information about Zola , please visit www.zola.com or follow @Zola on Instagram , Pinterest , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Emily Forrest

[email protected]

SOURCE Zola

Related Links

http://zola.com/

