Zombie Invasion at 7-Eleven® Stores

On the dawn of World Zombie Day, Sunday, Oct. 7, customers who scan their 7-Eleven app, use their 7-Eleven physical card or key chain fob, or enter their Alt-ID (phone number) at purchase can enter the Sourpocalypse Sweepstakes with the purchase of SOUR Patch KIDS. Ten winners will receive a Zombie Sourpocalypse Survival Kit that includes a tablet computer, $100 7-Eleven® gift card, $25 iTunes gift card (for Zombie movies, of course!) and SOUR PATCH KIDS Zombie candy, all packed into a SOUR PATCH KIDS backpack. Prize value is approximately $500. Winners will be announced mid-November.

National Candy Day is Sunday, Nov. 4, when customers can satisfy their candy needs at a discount with a buy one-get one offer. Available through the 7-Eleven app, customers can choose two 5-ounce bags for $1.99, the suggested retail price for a single bag.

Halloween is one of the biggest candy holidays of the year, with the National Confectionery Association estimating that Americans will spend approximately $2.75 billion (close to $3 billion) on sweet treats during the Halloween season.

"SOUR PATCH KIDS is a perennial favorite of 7-Eleven customers so we are always eager to work with Mondelez International to create exclusive products and promotions you can't find anywhere else," said Ashley Borden, 7-Eleven merchandising senior product director. "We think SOUR PATCH KIDS as zombies will scare up sales even more in October with customers planning for and celebrating Halloween."

Mondelez International's SOUR PATCH KIDS is the No. 1 sour candy brand, and a top-selling candy at 7-Eleven stores.

SOUR PATCH KIDS created a fun and spooky video and GIF of the sour, then sweet, zombies invading a 7-Eleven store on a dark, foggy, stormy night, with the taglines, "Get 'em before they're gone!" or "Eat them before they eat you!" Geo-filters on Snapchat feature the orange and purple kids with "They're Here!" on a dark screen.

The popularity of zombies in media and pop culture in the U.S. is very much alive. The dead-eyed creatures are sung about, written about and lumber across the screens of hit TV shows, movies and video games.

