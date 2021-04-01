Zon Teasan Ushers s New Spin on Your Daily Cup of Tea -- A Newly Discovered Botanical Strain of Ginger, McGhieJCG®

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zon Teasan is excited to bring a new, distinctive variety of tea to consumers known as McGhie Jamaica Cinnamon Ginger (JCG).

"Our story began in 2008 when a farmer in Jamaica who had a deep passion for plants discovered a new strain of ginger in his nursery, within the unique climate of Bog Walk, a small town 30km outside the capital of Kingston.

Because of the cinnamon-like aroma blended with other fruity fragrances, the temptation to the palate for that kissing taste, drives a need for a beverage. When consumed by the connoisseurs this only confirms that something new has arrived, hence the birth of Zon Teasan."

It's not every day that a new variety of nutraceutical is discovered, but that's exactly how Zon Teasan's origins began. McGhieJCG is an exclusive botanical from the Zingiberaceae family of herbaceous plants with a collection of peer-reviewed research articles highlighting its medicinal and nutritional value in both the food and beverage and health and wellness sectors.

The vast body of research on McGhieJCG was conducted at Northern Caribbean University with collaborative research partnerships in accordance with Texas A&M University and Arizona State University.

Their findings solidify McGhieJCG's place in the nutraceutical industry by identifying the unique wellness benefits of this patented strain of ginger.

Many tea connoisseurs consume ginger tea for its bright, spicy flavor, and also for its health benefits. So naturally, those on their health and wellness journey grew curious when a new type of ginger-based nutraceutical was identified.

McGhie Jamaica Cinnamon Ginger is a new type of nutraceutical tea that is blissfully brewed for an unmistakable healthy cup of Zon Teasan!

The flavor profile of McGhieJCG has a light ginger note with a sweet hint of cinnamon for the finish. It's bright and fruity, and some even detect peppermint. Its subtle spicy flavor can be sipped alone or paired with most foods for its health-enhancing benefits.

Ginger is a warming herb that supports a wide variety of health benefits, with McGhieJCG expanding and evolving the traditional benefits. Beyond digestive and immune support, McGhieJCG has a myriad of studied therapeutic effects that everyone can revel in.

Ignite health one sip at a time. With a fresh cup of McGhieJCG, wellness is enveloped in the following benefits:

Synergistic Activity With Commonly Used Antibiotics

Antibiotic resistance is a serious threat to the treatment of infectious diseases. McGhieJCG was found to increase the effectiveness of antibiotics, in addition to being a potential source for resistance-modifying agents useful against infectious multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Abundant In Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and are involved in a large number of functions in the body. They support hormone and neurotransmitter production, improve mood, immune health, and so much more.

Zon Teasan is abundant in 18 of the 20 naturally occurring amino acids, including all the essential amino acids — amino acids that we can't make on our own.

Potent Free Radical Scavenging Abilities

McGhieJCG is extremely high in flavonoid and phenol compounds that play a role in antioxidant activity — eliminating the body of free radicals.

Women's Health

McGhieJCG supports healthy menstrual cycles in women and has shown to reduce menstrual cramps as a result of its inflammation balancing mechanisms. Additionally, McGhieJCG is great for systemic inflammation modulation — from sore muscles to headaches.

Support your health and wellness with McGhieJCG and enjoy the delicious flavor of Zon Teasan! Visit http://zonteasan.com/

Media Contact:

Leon Wellington

754-227-9269

[email protected]

SOURCE Zon Teasan