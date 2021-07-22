Zone7 Secures $8 Million in Series A to Scale AI-Driven Human Performance Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone7, the AI-driven human performance platform, today announced an $8 million Series A round of funding led by Blumberg Capital with participation from previous investors Resolute Ventures, UpWest, PLG Ventures and Joyance Partners. Additional investors in the round included Value Stream Ventures, Alumni Ventures and New York based J-Ventures.

A proprietary AI solution, Zone7 analyzes disparate datasets, uncovers patterns invisible to the human eye, and makes proactive recommendations to improve output, detect burnout risk, and mitigate injuries. The technology tackles the significant costs incurred by professional sports injuries ($40 billion per annum), as well as the large losses sustained by workplace injuries across the economy ($170 billion per annum).

"We are honored to have such a decorated group of investors behind Zone7, as we continue our steady growth across teams, sports, and industries," said Tal Brown, CEO and Co-Founder. "Our product demonstrated its positive impact on athlete wellbeing and resiliency throughout the COVID pandemic. With this new capital, we look forward to growing our team, doubling down on our success in sports, and continuing to scale Zone7 adoption in new sectors where fatigue, injury, or burnout carry significant risk."

Zone7's device agnostic platform has already developed an extensive client portfolio in professional sports and is now used by elite organizations across the EPL, MLS, NFL, La Liga, Serie A, PRO14, Premiership Rugby, among other leagues, to attain greater in-competition success. The technology is also actively applied in hospitals for healthcare workforce management.

"I have seen firsthand the benefits that coaches, physios, hospital staff, and military personnel are deriving from Zone7, especially throughout the pandemic and its disruption of schedules, rest time and workload," added Roger Mitchell, Executive Advisor to Zone7 and former CEO of the Scottish Premier League. "Zone7 is in a fantastic position to scale, and we are excited to build a larger team to help realize that potential."

The Series A caps off a strong year of client growth for Zone7, which has quadrupled its number of professional sports clients across the U.S. and Europe. The company also developed new partnerships across contact sports and cycling, expanded into more healthcare settings, and has made strategic hires to support priorities including service delivery within soccer.

"Tal and his team have developed a truly unique machine learning risk management solution, one which complements our portfolio of AI and big data analysis companies," said Bruce Taragin, Managing Director at Blumberg Capital and Zone7's newest board member. "The company's success stories in sports speak for themselves, and we look forward to working closely with the Zone7 team to expand into other areas of the economy and throughout their growth journey."

Zone7 previously announced $2.5 million in seed funding in 2019, bringing its current total funding to more than $10 million. Other decorated Zone7 investors from the sports and wellbeing space include professional athletes Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks), Jordi Cruyff (FC Barcelona), Phil Jones (Manchester United), and John Colquhoun (formerly of Heart of Midlothian FC).

About Zone7

Zone7 is a proprietary artificial intelligence platform committed to helping clients mitigate risk and reach full functionality. By analyzing disparate datasets, the technology detects patterns, uncovers original insights, and makes proactive recommendations that optimize for peak performance and injury prevention. Founded in 2017 by CEO Tal Brown and CTO Eyal Eliakim, Zone7 has logged more than 200 million hours of athletic action, and is used by professional teams across the EPL, MLS, NFL, La Liga, Serie A, as well as professional rugby and cycling. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, please visit Zone7.ai, or follow Zone7 on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Blumberg Capital

Blumberg Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with passionate entrepreneurs to innovate, build, and scale successful technology companies. The firm specializes in leading Seed and Series A rounds collaborating with angel investors, other venture capital firms and strategic partners. The Blumberg Capital team are active investors and board members – operating as an extension of the entrepreneurs' network. Blumberg Capital is headquartered in San Francisco with team members in Tel Aviv, New York, and Miami. For more information, please visit blumbergcapital.com.

