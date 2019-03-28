Zoned Properties Reports Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoned Properties®, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Full-Year 2018 and Subsequent Financial Results

Revenues were $1.2 million , down 41.5% compared to $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 , reflecting the company's transition to a new business model.

, down 41.5% compared to for the year ended , reflecting the company's transition to a new business model. Operating expenses, including a one-time non-cash write-off of $1.9 million related to deferred rent receivables in the second quarter of 2018, were $3.2 million compared to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 .

related to deferred rent receivables in the second quarter of 2018, were compared to for the year ended . Cash provided by operating activities was $360,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $54,000 for the year ended December 31, 2017 .

for the year ended compared to for the year ended . As of December 31, 2018 , the company had cash of $355,000 , compared to $824,000 as of December 31, 2017 .

, the company had cash of , compared to as of . Completed a 32.3% common stock redemption as consideration for amending agreements with its primary tenant and client in Arizona , providing an immediate return of value to its shareholders. As a result, Zoned Properties now has 11.9 million common shares issued and outstanding.

"We enter 2019 with a clean capital structure and no toxic debt, a rarity among companies in the regulated cannabis industry, and a stable base of triple-net recurring revenue to cover our fixed costs," commented Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer. "With this solid platform, we are moving quickly to address significant and largely unmet needs in the regulated cannabis industry. Operators are realizing that real estate project complexities are one of the most common issues inhibiting development and expansion, and finding appropriate, zoned properties in which to conduct business is increasingly challenging. Zoned Properties has the expertise to address these challenges with practical, proven solutions."

"During 2019, we anticipate adding meaningful revenue from our advisory services division atop existing lease revenue from the regulated cannabis properties already under ownership," added Mr. McLaren. "Zoned Properties has valuable expertise in navigating development issues related to regulated cannabis properties, and a track record in securing municipal approvals to develop large-scale projects. Our plan is to leverage this value to reward shareholders."

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for real estate acquisitions and revenue growth. We intend to pioneer sustainable development for emerging industries, including the regulated cannabis industry. We are an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. We focus on investing capital to acquire and develop commercial properties to be leased on a triple-net basis, and engaging clients that face zoning, permitting, development, and operational challenges. We provide development strategies and advisory services that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. We do not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the "CSA").

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Tables Follow



ZONED PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















December 31,









2018

2017















ASSETS







Cash



$ 354,867

$ 824,240

Rental properties, net 7,730,087

7,170,322

Deferred rent receivable - related parties -

1,708,734

Note receivable - related party -

182,365

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 116,967

127,902

Property and equipment, net 28,695

35,768

Security deposits

600

2,890















Total Assets

$ 8,231,216

$ 10,052,221















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















LIABILITIES:









Convertible notes payable - related parties $ 2,020,000

$ 2,020,000

Accounts payable

117,985

8,896

Accrued expenses

54,636

48,468

Accrued expenses - related parties 34,800

33,600

Deferred revenues

2,750

28,750

Security deposits payable - related parties 71,800

71,800

Security deposits payable

6,032

5,864















Total Liabilities

2,308,003

2,217,378















Commitments and Contingencies





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017 ($1.00 per share liquidation preference) 2,000

2,000

Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,441,552 and 17,345,497 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 17,442

17,345

Additional paid-in capital 20,746,200

20,630,649

Accumulated deficit

(14,842,429)

(12,815,151)















Total Stockholders' Equity

5,923,213

7,834,843















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 8,231,216

$ 10,052,221





ZONED PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







For the Years Ended





December 31,





2018

2017











REVENUES:





Rental revenues $ 50,155

$ 80,180 Rental revenues - related parties 1,186,775

2,033,684













Total revenues 1,236,930

2,113,864











OPERATING EXPENSES:





Compensation and benefits 411,682

569,215 Professional fees 340,134

232,887 General and administrative expenses 187,361

165,500 Depreciation and amortization 276,665

225,220 Property operating expenses 37,919

112,555 Real estate taxes 91,113

90,821 Settlement expense -

20,500 Write-off of related party receivable 1,853,539

-













Total operating expenses 3,198,413

1,416,698











(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1,961,483)

697,166











OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:





Interest expenses -

(42,983) Interest expenses - related parties (121,200)

(129,288) Other income 50,000

831,753 Gain on sale of property and equipment -

12,750 Interest income 5,405

8,504













Total other (expenses) income, net (65,795)

680,736











(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,027,278)

1,377,902











PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES -

-











NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (2,027,278)

$ 1,377,902











NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:





Basic

$ (0.12)

$ 0.07 Diluted

$ (0.12)

$ 0.07











WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:





Basic

17,427,038

17,309,446 Diluted

17,427,038

17,482,142



















ZONED PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Years Ended



December 31,



2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net (loss) income $ (2,027,278)

$ 1,377,902

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense 276,665

225,220

Stock-based compensation 84,132

223,375

Stock option expense 31,516

14,806

Stock-based settlement expense -

10,500

Gain from sale of property and equipment -

(831,753)

Impairment loss 1,853,539

-

Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Rent receivable -

-

Deferred rent receivable - related parties (144,805)

(702,563)

Real estate tax escrow -

39,487

Note receivable 182,365

(182,365)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,935

12,108

Security deposits 2,290

5,268

Accounts payable 109,089

(69,415)

Accrued expenses 6,168

(26,406)

Accrued expenses - related parties 1,200

(51,941)

Deferred revenues (26,000)

24,000

Security deposits payable - related party -

1,800

Security deposits payable 168

(16,100)









NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 359,984

53,923









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of buildings and improvements (829,357)

(497,309)

Cash received from sale of property and equipment -

1,984,188

Acquisition of property and equipment -

(2,586)









NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (829,357)

1,484,293









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from convertible debt - related parties -

2,020,000

Repayment of convertible note - related party -

(500,000)

Repayment of convertible note -

(500,000)

Repayment of mortgage payable -

(2,100,000)









NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -

(1,080,000)









NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (469,373)

458,216









CASH, beginning of year 824,240

366,024









CASH, end of year $ 354,867

$ 824,240









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION







Interest paid $ 120,000

$ 225,087









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Common stock issued for buildings and improvements $ -

$ 7,700

Common stock issued for accrued settlement payable $ -

$ 21,875

SOURCE Zoned Properties, Inc.

