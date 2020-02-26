Zoom: Cloud Conferencing & Communications Comparison Report, 2020 Featuring WebEx, Skype, LogMeIn, BlueJeans, TeamView, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Conferencing and Communications Comparative Analysis: Zoom vs. Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes Zoom and some of their primary competitors for SMB cloud-based conferencing and business communications.

With easy to use, intuitive feature functionality, no-cost personal use and cost-effective fully-featured business use options, Zoom has arisen as a force of reckoning in the cloud conferencing and communication space.



In the month of February 2020, Zoom's stock (ZM) has increased substantially, driven largely by fears over the coronavirus and expectations of minimal travel driving cloud conferencing demand. We believe this bump is temporary, but that the long-term prospects for this company are very solid regardless of the macroeconomic environment due to systemic issue with respect to automation and the desire to drive down collaboration and communications costs.

Analysis of Companies



1. Zoom

2. WebEx

3. Skype

4. LogMeIn

5. BlueJeans

6. Join Me

7. TeamView

8. Fuze

9. Whereby

