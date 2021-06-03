Zoom Drain, MPK Equity Partners Announce Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain, a leading operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, announced today a strategic investment from MPK Equity Partners. The new funding will support Zoom Drain's efforts to further expand and support its franchisee base, build out additional corporate locations, and strengthen its position as the leading provider of drain and sewer services in Philadelphia through both continued market share growth and acquisitions. Additional details of the investment were not made public.

Zoom Drain's services are largely non-discretionary, focused on everything "below the drain", making it a unique and compelling opportunity for motivated franchisees across the United States. Despite headwinds from COVID-19, the Zoom Drain system experienced meaningful growth in 2020 over 2019.

"Our entire management team and I view this partnership with MPK as an important milestone in the evolution and growth of our company, and we are very excited to welcome them to the Zoom Drain family," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "With the additional resources MPK provides, we are even better positioned to support our franchisees and deliver quality results for our customers."

Zoom Drain has steadily grown since its founding in 1995; however, over the past few years, its growth has accelerated as it refined its business model and began franchising with the help of industry veterans, Ellen Rohr and Al Levi. Concurrent with this transaction, Ellen Rohr has been promoted to President of Zoom Drain.

"We believe Zoom Drain is extremely well-positioned in both the home services sector and franchising in general," said Patrick K. McGee, managing partner of MPK. "Not only are we delighted to be partnering with world-class operators in Jim Criniti and Ellen Rohr, but we are excited to support the growth of a market-leading franchise with a clearly differentiated offering in an attractive, recession resistant industry. Most of all, we are excited to support the incredible work that the Zoom Drain franchisees are doing to impact their communities and delight their customers."

About Zoom Drain

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services. Zoom Drain focuses on repair, maintenance, and installation – everything "below the drain. Zoom Drain provides trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance. Zoom Drain technicians clean more drains in a year than most plumbers will clean in their career. Zoom Drain is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and operates two corporate units: one in Philadelphia and the surrounding area and another in Charlotte, North Carolina. Zoom Drain has 14 franchisees operating across the country. To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit www.zoomdrain.com or www.zoomdrainfranchise.com.

About MPK Equity Partners

MPK Equity Partners is a Dallas, Texas-based private investment firm, which invests in growing, profitable, founder-owned businesses. MPK's patient and flexible approach allows for control, non-control, and growth equity investments, and unlike a traditional private equity sponsor, is not constrained by institutional fundraising cycles. Zoom Drain marks MPK's 8th investment in a founder-owned business. To learn more about MPK Equity Partners, visit www.mpkequitypartners.com.

SOURCE MPK Equity Partners